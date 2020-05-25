DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY MEETS CULTURAL HERITAGES News Today 입력 2020.05.25 (15:22) 수정 2020.05.25 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Cutting-edge digital technology has met with the nation's cultural heritages. The National Museum of Korea is employing various digital technologies to enable audiences to appreciate historical relics in a more vivid, realistic manner. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



​​Out of darkness, a ten-story stone pagoda, taking on a blue hue, comes into view. Engraved on it, the Monkey King, known as Sun Wukong, and the monk, Tang Sanzang. The main characters of the 16th-century Chinese novel "Journey to the West" come alive through media art. Flowers bloom on the pagoda. A round of heavy shower follows. Autumn foliage is replaced by a thick pile of snow. The stone pagoda's 670 years are encapsulated through the images of four seasons.



[Soundbite] LEE YEON-WOO(VIEWER) : "It is beautiful and it feels real. I cannot experience it directly from books. I like that I can have a hands-on experience here."



King Jeongjo follows his mother's procession to Hwaseong. Some 1,000 people drawn in the Joseon-era picture of the procession come alive. The festive atmosphere is captured in a huge panorama screen measuring 60 meters wide and five meters high. The picturesque scene of 12,000 peaks spread out on a monitor, making viewers feel as if they are at Kumgangsan Mountain. Four seasons at the scenic mountain are re-created based on paintings drawn by Josen-era artists, including Jeong Seon and Kim Hong-do. These are the results of combining cutting-edge digital technology with the nation's historical and cultural assets.



[Soundbite] BAE KI-DONG(DIRECTOR-GENERAL, NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA) : "Cultural heritages may not stoke interest easily. But with visual effects created by digital technology they become more fun and accessible to audience."



The digitally re-created cultural relics will be on display at national museums in Seoul, Cheongju and Gwangju.

