MASKS NOW MANDATORY ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT News Today 입력 2020.05.26

[Anchor Lead]



With the weather getting warmer these days, people often find it quite uncomfortable wearing masks. But starting today in South Korea, people using public transportation must wear face masks or they will be refused entry.



[Pkg]



Most passengers on this bus in Seoul are wearing protective masks.



[Soundbite] KIM YOO-SUN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "Failure to wear a mask can affect other people. All people must observe the nationwide mask wearing rule, which is not an individual option."



Although wearing masks wasn't mandatory for passengers, drivers did try to persuad them to wear them. But this hadn't been as easy as it seemed.



[Soundbite] YOON JAE-UNG(BUS DRIVER) : "It is a recommendation that cannot be required upon passengers. Currently, we cannot reject passengers who strongly refuse to wear masks."



Starting today, however, passengers not wearing masks can be restricted from using public transportation. Drivers usually faced fines or license suspensions if they refused passengers. But they will be exempted from such administrative penalties when refusing passengers without masks.



[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISEASE CONTROL HQ) : "Wearing masks is a good way to reduce risks of transmission, since public transportation is often crowded and it's quite difficult to assign quarantine staffers aboard them."



Already having been enforced by some local governments, the mask wearing rule will be expanded nationwide. In Seoul, people are required to keep their masks on in crowded subway trains and stations and almost everyone is abiding by the rule.



[Soundbite] PARK CHANG-MIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "It is a must-do. I think it is better to wear a mask. There is a growing consensus that everyone must be careful and do their own part."



For subway passengers not having masks, it is possible to purchase one from a convenience store or a vending machine inside the station. Starting Wednesday, all passengers boarding domestic and international flights will also be required to wear masks.

