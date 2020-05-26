기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MASKS NOW MANDATORY ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
입력 2020.05.26 (15:05) 수정 2020.05.26 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
MASKS NOW MANDATORY ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
동영상영역 끝
GOVT TO INCREASE SUPPLY OF THIN MASKS 다음기사 GOVT TO INCREASE SUPPLY OF THIN MASKS
[Anchor Lead]

With the weather getting warmer these days, people often find it quite uncomfortable wearing masks. But starting today in South Korea, people using public transportation must wear face masks or they will be refused entry.

[Pkg]

Most passengers on this bus in Seoul are wearing protective masks.

[Soundbite] KIM YOO-SUN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "Failure to wear a mask can affect other people. All people must observe the nationwide mask wearing rule, which is not an individual option."

Although wearing masks wasn't mandatory for passengers, drivers did try to persuad them to wear them. But this hadn't been as easy as it seemed.

[Soundbite] YOON JAE-UNG(BUS DRIVER) : "It is a recommendation that cannot be required upon passengers. Currently, we cannot reject passengers who strongly refuse to wear masks."

Starting today, however, passengers not wearing masks can be restricted from using public transportation. Drivers usually faced fines or license suspensions if they refused passengers. But they will be exempted from such administrative penalties when refusing passengers without masks.

[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISEASE CONTROL HQ) : "Wearing masks is a good way to reduce risks of transmission, since public transportation is often crowded and it's quite difficult to assign quarantine staffers aboard them."

Already having been enforced by some local governments, the mask wearing rule will be expanded nationwide. In Seoul, people are required to keep their masks on in crowded subway trains and stations and almost everyone is abiding by the rule.

[Soundbite] PARK CHANG-MIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "It is a must-do. I think it is better to wear a mask. There is a growing consensus that everyone must be careful and do their own part."

For subway passengers not having masks, it is possible to purchase one from a convenience store or a vending machine inside the station. Starting Wednesday, all passengers boarding domestic and international flights will also be required to wear masks.
  • MASKS NOW MANDATORY ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
    • 입력 2020.05.26 (15:05)
    • 수정 2020.05.26 (16:46)
    News Today
MASKS NOW MANDATORY ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
[Anchor Lead]

With the weather getting warmer these days, people often find it quite uncomfortable wearing masks. But starting today in South Korea, people using public transportation must wear face masks or they will be refused entry.

[Pkg]

Most passengers on this bus in Seoul are wearing protective masks.

[Soundbite] KIM YOO-SUN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "Failure to wear a mask can affect other people. All people must observe the nationwide mask wearing rule, which is not an individual option."

Although wearing masks wasn't mandatory for passengers, drivers did try to persuad them to wear them. But this hadn't been as easy as it seemed.

[Soundbite] YOON JAE-UNG(BUS DRIVER) : "It is a recommendation that cannot be required upon passengers. Currently, we cannot reject passengers who strongly refuse to wear masks."

Starting today, however, passengers not wearing masks can be restricted from using public transportation. Drivers usually faced fines or license suspensions if they refused passengers. But they will be exempted from such administrative penalties when refusing passengers without masks.

[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISEASE CONTROL HQ) : "Wearing masks is a good way to reduce risks of transmission, since public transportation is often crowded and it's quite difficult to assign quarantine staffers aboard them."

Already having been enforced by some local governments, the mask wearing rule will be expanded nationwide. In Seoul, people are required to keep their masks on in crowded subway trains and stations and almost everyone is abiding by the rule.

[Soundbite] PARK CHANG-MIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "It is a must-do. I think it is better to wear a mask. There is a growing consensus that everyone must be careful and do their own part."

For subway passengers not having masks, it is possible to purchase one from a convenience store or a vending machine inside the station. Starting Wednesday, all passengers boarding domestic and international flights will also be required to wear masks.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.