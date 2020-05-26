GOVT TO INCREASE SUPPLY OF THIN MASKS News Today 입력 2020.05.26 (15:07) 수정 2020.05.26 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Demand for masks that are thinner and lighter are increasing as KF94 and KF80 masks can be stifling especially during the warmer weather. To meet this demand, the government will increase the supply of surgical masks.



[Pkg]



​It feels like Summer already in South Korea. Which is why many opt for thinner masks. This is leading to an increase in demand for masks used for surgical or dental procedures.



[Soundbite] JEONG KI-WOOK(GYEONGGI-DO RESIDENT) : "When wearing a thick KF mask it's hard to breathe and I get sweaty."



[Soundbite] LEE MI-SO(GYEONGGI-DO RESIDENT) : "I cannot take off my mask on public transportation throughout my long trip. It is stifling. KF masks are uncomfortable in such a situation."



The government announced plans to increase the supply of the product in order to meet the growing demand. The government recommends KF 80 to 94 masks for symptomatic individuals and caregivers for suspected patients. But it is not necessary for ordinary people to use these types of KF masks. Demand for lighter masks is expected to increase further, as students are about to return to school in a phased manner.



[Soundbite] YANG JIN-YOUNG(MINISTRY OF FOOD AND DRUG SAFETY) : "Demand for more breathable and lighter masks is on the rise. The government will devise various ways to increase the production of such masks."



The government will double the daily production of the so-called dental masks to one million. It also plans to produce masks that are as effective as dental masks in blocking saliva droplets. Experts are advising people to wear masks properly even if the weather gets too hot. That it's important to cover the nose and mouth fully.

GOVT TO INCREASE SUPPLY OF THIN MASKS

입력 2020.05.26 (15:07) 수정 2020.05.26 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Demand for masks that are thinner and lighter are increasing as KF94 and KF80 masks can be stifling especially during the warmer weather. To meet this demand, the government will increase the supply of surgical masks.



[Pkg]



​It feels like Summer already in South Korea. Which is why many opt for thinner masks. This is leading to an increase in demand for masks used for surgical or dental procedures.



[Soundbite] JEONG KI-WOOK(GYEONGGI-DO RESIDENT) : "When wearing a thick KF mask it's hard to breathe and I get sweaty."



[Soundbite] LEE MI-SO(GYEONGGI-DO RESIDENT) : "I cannot take off my mask on public transportation throughout my long trip. It is stifling. KF masks are uncomfortable in such a situation."



The government announced plans to increase the supply of the product in order to meet the growing demand. The government recommends KF 80 to 94 masks for symptomatic individuals and caregivers for suspected patients. But it is not necessary for ordinary people to use these types of KF masks. Demand for lighter masks is expected to increase further, as students are about to return to school in a phased manner.



[Soundbite] YANG JIN-YOUNG(MINISTRY OF FOOD AND DRUG SAFETY) : "Demand for more breathable and lighter masks is on the rise. The government will devise various ways to increase the production of such masks."



The government will double the daily production of the so-called dental masks to one million. It also plans to produce masks that are as effective as dental masks in blocking saliva droplets. Experts are advising people to wear masks properly even if the weather gets too hot. That it's important to cover the nose and mouth fully.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보