[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed regret over Japan's decision to extend an entry ban for Korean nationals for another month despite the stable quarantine situation in Korea. An official from the ministry said Seoul will continue to urge Tokyo to lift entry restrictions as soon as possible.
As demand for dental masks keeps soaring due to the rising temperatures, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will amend guidelines early next month for the supply of thinner face masks that can prevent respiratory droplets. An official from the ministry expressed hope that once the guidelines are enacted, mask manufacturers will begin producing the so called “anti-droplet masks” in line with the new standard.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to slow down, consumer confidence has rebounded for the first time in six months after plunging to the levels of the 2008 financial crisis. The Bank of Korea says the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index recorded 77.6 points in May, up 6.8 points from a month earlier.
The government is to raise the public sector's ownership rate of eco-friendly vehicles from the current 12.7 percent to 90 percent by 2030. Starting next year, the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will levy a fine of up to three million won on local governments and public agencies that fail to meet the mandatory purchase rate.
