AVIATION INDUSTRY SUFFERS AMID COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.05.26 (15:12) 수정 2020.05.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Aircraft manufacturers in Gyeongsangnamdo Province are hit hard by the coronavirus as exports of aviation parts and components are blocked amid the pandemic. Local communities are calling for measures to address the situation.



[Pkg]



A company in Gyeongsangnamdo Province that manufactures aviation components. Boxed goods that couldn't reach suppliers are stacked everywhere. They would have been used to build 15 Boeing 787s. This factory once employed 250 workers, but half of them are now on paid leave. The situation is no different in other firms. Thirty to as much as 90% of the workforce is on leave.



[Soundbite] PARK JEONG-YEOL(GYEONGSANGNAM-DO PROVINCIAL COUNCIL) : "In the case of one medium firm, 90% of its workers are on leave. It's 50% for Hize Aero Corp."



Due to COVID-19, plane operation as well as production have halted, dealing a blow to related exports. Around half of some 50 aviation part manufacturers based in Gyeongsangnamdo Province have reported more than 70% plunge in first quarter sales. 30 key partner firms of the Korea Aerospace Industries also reported a 78 billion won drop in sales and a six percent decrease in their operating profit to sales ratio. The grim conditions are expected to continue next year resulting in idle manpower of over 1,000. Ten-thousand-275 workers serve in aviation parts and components sectors in Gyeongsangnamdo Province, accounting for 68% of the nationwide total. Five thousand are on the verge of losing their jobs. The workers and local citizens have proposed the government designate Sacheon, Jinju, Changwon and Gimhae as special areas requiring support due to an industrial and employment crisis.



[Soundbite] CHOI JIN-YEONG(METAL WORKERS UNION) : "Aviation parts industry is clearly hit by the pandemic, but regrettably, the government excluded the sector from its special employment support aid."



There are increasing calls demanding swift countermeasures, as businesses may go belly up in droves, if the current situation is prolonged.

