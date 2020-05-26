DRONE TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED INTO FARMING News Today 입력 2020.05.26 (15:15) 수정 2020.05.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The rice-planting season has kicked off in earnest but farming villages are facing labor shortages due to the aging population and the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the existing method of rice transplantation, a new direct sowing method has been showcased using drones, which can save manpower and also production costs. Take a look.



[Pkg]



A drone carrying rice seeds fly over a field. It travels at 10 kilometers per hour at a height of 2 to 3 meters above ground and evenly scatters the seeds. Instead of the existing method of transplanting rice seedlings onto fields, this new drone operation can sow the seeds directly.



[Soundbite] PARK YEONG-HUN(FARMER) : "If this method proves to be successful, it can save manpower and time."



Tests show this method saves manpower by more than 50% and around 1.2 million won per hectare in production costs while the amount of harvest remains about the same.



[Soundbite] LEE HONG-BOK(AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH & EXTENSION SERVICES) : "If farmers accurately follow the manual, it guarantees nearly 100% of the yield you get from the transplantation method."



This way, the sowing season can be adjusted, pushed back a little to prevent damage caused by insects and weeds. It's also possible to sow the rice seeds over shallow water to protect them from birds. The roots can be more firmly planted so the rice stalks won't fall sideways while growing. Drones can also be used to spread fertilizer and pesticides.



[Soundbite] KIM KYEONG-KYU(RURAL DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION CHIEF) : "Drones can execute a considerable part of farm work and thereby assist the acute labor shortage in rural towns."



The Rural Development Administration will try out the drone sowing method with 28 farms nationwide this year with plans to commercialize the technology next year for farms that want to adopt it.

