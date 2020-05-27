기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at today’s governmental COVID-19 countermeasures meeting that 40% of the new infections in the past three weeks were in their 20s and silent spreads through the young people must be stopped.
According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Korea’s gross domestic product in 2019 recorded approximately 1.64 trillion dollars, falling two notches to 10th place among 38 OECD member nations and major emerging economies.
The Bank of Korea announced today that business sentiment has improved based on this month’s Business Survey Index of 53 points, a two-point increase from a month ago and a first uptick in five months, as Korean households started spending their emergency disaster funds.
The government instructed everyday distancing measures for beaches during the summer months to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Beachgoers are asked not to visit the beaches in groups and to set up parasols at least two meters apart.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.05.27 (15:04)
수정 2020.05.27 (16:46)
