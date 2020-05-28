기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.05.28 (15:22) 수정 2020.05.28 (18:51) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
KOREAN CULTURAL CENTER SENDS MESSAGE OF HOPE 다음기사 KOREAN CULTURAL CENTER SENDS MESSAGE OF HOPE
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea sharply slashed its 2020 economic projection, predicting that the South Korean economy will grow minus 0.2 percent this year. The adjustment came in three months after the central bank presented a 2.1-percent growth rate in February. This is the first time since the 1998 financial crisis that the nation is predicted to post negative growth.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced a plan to create a fund of 500 billion won to support the country's auto parts industry. Financed by the government and carmakers, the fund will provide guarantees on loans taken out by auto parts companies.
The Korea Institute for Basic Science along with researchers from China and Switzerland have developed a technology to synthesize two-dimensional materials in various high-performance forms. Two-dimensional materials, such as graphene, are used in high-tech applications, like rollable displays.
High-profile auctions of two ancient Buddhist treaures failed to attract any bidders. Owned by Kansong Art Museum and designated as national treasures, the gilt-bronze statues of Buddha were put up for sale at the headquarter office of K Auction on Wednesday. Bidding began at 1.5 billion won each but ended with no bids.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.05.28 (15:22)
    • 수정 2020.05.28 (18:51)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea sharply slashed its 2020 economic projection, predicting that the South Korean economy will grow minus 0.2 percent this year. The adjustment came in three months after the central bank presented a 2.1-percent growth rate in February. This is the first time since the 1998 financial crisis that the nation is predicted to post negative growth.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced a plan to create a fund of 500 billion won to support the country's auto parts industry. Financed by the government and carmakers, the fund will provide guarantees on loans taken out by auto parts companies.
The Korea Institute for Basic Science along with researchers from China and Switzerland have developed a technology to synthesize two-dimensional materials in various high-performance forms. Two-dimensional materials, such as graphene, are used in high-tech applications, like rollable displays.
High-profile auctions of two ancient Buddhist treaures failed to attract any bidders. Owned by Kansong Art Museum and designated as national treasures, the gilt-bronze statues of Buddha were put up for sale at the headquarter office of K Auction on Wednesday. Bidding began at 1.5 billion won each but ended with no bids.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.