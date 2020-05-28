KOREAN CULTURAL CENTER SENDS MESSAGE OF HOPE News Today 입력 2020.05.28 (15:24) 수정 2020.05.28 (18:51)

[Anchor Lead]



Brazil is one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, recording the second largest number of infections in the world. A statue in front of the Korea culture center in São Paulo is sending messages of hope and encouragement to Brazilians experiencing quarantine fatigue.



[Pkg]



​In front of the Korean cultural center in Brazil, a bowing statue is lit up. Shone on the statue dressed in the traditional Korean attire hanbok, are images of blood vessels and a pumping heart representing life and vitality. It is then filled with images of Korea's symbols, such as its national flower Mugunghwa and the historic relic Gwanghwamun Gate. Brazil's national flag and the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue appear, expressing hope for a bright future for the two countries. The statue is then lit up in Korea's traditional taeguk pattern and features the word "hope" both in Korean and Portuguese.



[Soundbite] (SAO PAULO RESIDENT) : "It's beautiful. After seeing it from home, I came out to take a closer look."



Created with digital technology, this four-minute-long visual message offered hope and consolation to Brazilians suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic. The country has reported the second largest number of infections in the world. Social distancing continues for over two months.



[Soundbite] KWON YOUNG-SANG(CHIEF, KOREAN CULTURAL CENTER) : "We wanted to send Brazilians a message of hope, that they can overcome the epidemic, as Korea has done."



Standing at the heart of São Paulo, this statue will illuminate the message of hope every night until May 31st.

