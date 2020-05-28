GOVT'S CAMPAIGN TO ENCOURAGE DOMESTIC TRAVEL News Today 입력 2020.05.28 (15:26) 수정 2020.05.28 (18:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The summer vacation season is just around the corner, but overseas travel remains off limits due to the pandemic. The Cultural Heritage Administration has launched a campaign to publicize domestic cultural assets in line with the government's plan to revive the domestic tourism sector.



​Hwangudan, an altar where King Gojong performed a ritual to the god of heaven after proclaiming the Korean Empire... A traditional ritual was held here recently to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic and people's safety. The ceremony was also intended to encourage the public to visit domestic cultural properties, which are seeing few visitors lately. The Cultural Heritage Administration has launched a campaign to publicize domestic cultural heritage in line with the government's policy to revive domestic tourism sector. The campaign focuses on seven cultural heritage routes, which include major cities and famous cultural properties. Tourists can choose two-day and three-day tours to cultural properties located in various parts of the nation. The Cultural Heritage Administration hopes that the tours will help revive the domestic tourism sector including the hospitality and dining industries.



[Soundbite] CHUNG JAE-SOOK(HEAD, CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION) : "People cannot travel overseas now because of the pandemic, but many need respite. I think these tours is exactly what they need."



The tours also include K-pop concerts and fashion shows held against the backdrop of cultural properties. The first concert is slated for July at Hwaseong Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Similar events will be organized in Jindo, Jeollanam-do Province, and Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. Those who cannot attend the concerts in person can enjoy them via a streaming service. The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to continue the campaign through the end of this year, and publicize Korea's cultural properties to foreign tourists when the pandemic is over.

