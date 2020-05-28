기사 본문 영역

HISTORIC RELIC DISCOVERED DURING EXCAVATION
입력 2020.05.28 (15:28) 수정 2020.05.28 (18:51) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A pair of gilt bronze shoes assumed to have belonged to a Silla-era nobleman was unearthed at an old burial ground in Gyeongju after 43 years. More important relics are expected to be discovered as the excavation project is to proceed more rapidly from now on.

[Pkg]

​A pair of gilt bronze shoes was discovered at a 1,500-year-old Silla-era burial ground in Hwangnam-dong, Gyeongju. The shoe surface has T-shaped patterns punched in, and there were round gilt bronze accessories on the top. This is the first pair of gilt bronze shoes discovered in a Silla-era tomb since a pair was unearthed in the Inwang-dong burial ground 43 years ago. Judging by other rare artifacts discovered at the tomb, such as a gilt bronze iron and horse ornaments, it's highly likely this tomb belonged to a high-ranking official.

[Soundbite] KIM KWON-IL(SILLA CULTURAL HERITAGE RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "Judging by the relics, this tomb is believed to have belonged to a Silla royal family member or a high-ranking aristocrat."

The tomb where the shoes were discovered is not even half the size of tomb number 120 located in the center of the same area. This tomb is deemed historically important as it is very unusual for such a small tomb to yield so many valuable artifacts. Tomb number 120, presumed to belong to a family member, is expected to reveal even more important relics after additional excavations. Another unique feature of this tomb: It was made with coarse sand.

[Soundbite] JEONG JA-YEONG(SILLA CAPITAL RESTORATION PROJECT) : "The burial mound was built with coarse sand. It’s very significant because it’s the first such case among central tombs."

The recent discovery was the result of a Silla capital restoration project sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Administration and the city of Gyeongju, launched last August.
This project aims to provide a glimpse into various customs from the Silla period.
