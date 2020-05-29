GOVT TO CLOSE PUBLIC FACILITIES IN SEOUL News Today 입력 2020.05.29 (15:10) 수정 2020.05.29 (20:16)

[Anchor Lead]



As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge, the government has decided to close public facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area for two weeks. The government is also advising bars, clubs, Internet cafes and private academies to suspend their operations. Places that are found to have violated safety rules will be ordered to shut down.



[Pkg]



​This public sports center featuring a gym and a swimming pool is now closed. Although it's been up to local governments to decide whether or not to close public facilities until now, in the next two weeks all public facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area, both indoor and outdoor, will be closed.



[Soundbite] LEE DAE-CHUN(OFFICIAL FROM YEONGDEUNGPO-GU WARD OFFICE) : "We are taking preventive measures, but we decided to keep this facility closed longer for public safety."



The measure applies to training centers, art galleries, museums, parks and state-run theaters. Events organized by the central and local governments and public agencies will be either cancelled or postponed. The measure stems from the high possibility of asymptomatic people who are still in their incubation stage causing more cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "The next one or two weeks will be critical in stopping the spread of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area."



Bars, clubs, karaoke salons, private academies and Internet cafes in the Seoul metropolitan area are advised to close temporarily. Although it's just a recommendation, places that fail to implement preventive measures will face gathering bans. Public officials will conduct thorough on-site inspections of private academies and Internet cafes, which are frequented by young students, to check if they keep visitor registers and have their visitors maintain a safe distance from one another. The government is urging the public to cooperate in stopping the spread of COVID-19, as this is essential to keep schools open.



[Soundbite] KIM KANG-LIP(CENTRAL DISASTER AND SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HEADQUARTERS) : "Residents of the Seoul metropolitan area should refrain from going outside and exert effort to protect themselves. We urge the public to cancel or avoid all non-essential gatherings."



Public agencies and corporations in the Seoul metropolitan area plan to introduce flexible working methods such as telecommuting to prevent crowded offices.

