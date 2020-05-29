NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.05.29 (15:16) 수정 2020.05.29 (20:16)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in will convene a 6th meeting of the emergency economic council on June 1 to discuss drawing up a third supplementary budget. A top office official said the meeting will address details related to another extra budget and the direction in economic policies for the year's second half.

According to Statistics Korea data on industrial activity released Friday, mining and manufacturing output in April recorded the sharpest plunge in 11 years and 4 months due to the pandemic. Industrial production in all sectors shrunk 2.5% from a month ago. Mining and manufacturing was particularly hard hit, with its output down 6%, affected by a plunge in exports of autos and semiconductors.

US Forces Korea on Friday brought equipment into the THAAD missile defense base located in Seongju, Gyeongsangbukdo Province. Seoul's Defense Ministry said the overland transport was to replace some outdated equipment and to improve working conditions for Korean and American personnel serving at the Seongju base.

The prosecution has launched an investigation into Mercedes-Benz Korea after the Environment Ministry uncovered the carmaker's 12 diesel car models had fabricated emissions data. Prosecutors conducted a raid and search at Mercedes-Benz Korea headquarters Wednesday and Thursday. The key to the investigation is finding out to what degree the carmaker is involved in the alleged manipulation of data.

[Anchor Lead]



