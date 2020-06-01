GOVT MEASURES OVER RESURGENCE OF VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.06.01 (15:08) 수정 2020.06.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The risk of COVID infection has increased in the Seoul metropolitan area as cases surged over the past two weeks. The government will recommend the establishments in high-risk businesses including entertainment facilities, to refrain from operating and impose strict restrictions if they do not follow disease prevention rules. Also, some facilities will try implementing the electronic check-in system.



[Pkg]



​Over the past two weeks, the number of daily new COVID-19 cases increased to nearly 30 from around 20 on average. More cases have unknown infection routes and the management rate within the disease prevention network fell short of the 80% target. Patients linked to the Itaewon cluster and the distribution center in Bucheon continue to be found. New cases were reported in a nursing hospital and a missionary group.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "The next week or two will be a critical time for the Seoul metropolitan area to sever the chain of infection."



Disease prevention authorities recommend establishments in eight high-risk businesses halt operations starting tomorrow evening. Included in this list are bars, pubs, singing rooms, and indoor standing concert halls. Owners violating the mask-wearing or check-in rule, can be fined up to 3 million won and have gatherings in the facility banned. Electronic check-in system will be introduced as well. The QR code-based system will be tested in 19 facilities in Seoul, Incheon, and Daejeon, such as clubs, churches, and libraries, before being used nationwide on June 10th. Preemptive inspections will be conducted on facilities at greater risk of infection. For the next two weeks, 15,000 construction sites and 23,000 manufacturing plants will be inspected. Crowded workplaces like call centers, IT businesses, and meat processing plants must conduct self-inspection and report the findings. Health authorities asked the public to follow personal hygiene rules. If the virus spread in the metropolitan area cannot be contained, there will be disruption to various aspects of daily life, including in-person classes.

