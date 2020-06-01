NO-CONTACT FESTIVALS VIA SOCIAL MEDIA News Today 입력 2020.06.01 (15:12) 수정 2020.06.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people hold festivals. While many of the festivals planned for this year have been cancelled, some are being held in a no-contact way using social media and the Internet.



[Pkg]



​Rose festivals have been held at this park since 2016. Ten million roses are in full bloom now, but the festival has been cancelled.



[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-HWA(VISITOR) : "Because of the mask, it's uncomfortable and I'm sweating a lot, but it feels good to see and smell the flowers."



While all hands-on programs held at the park at this time of the year are scrapped, the venue will remain open longer than in previous years. With the days open doubled, visitors will be dispersed and greater efforts will be made in terms of preventive measures.



[Soundbite] WOO JONG-WON(SAMCHEOK CITY GOVERNMENT) : "We have placed hand sanitizer gels around the park and try to make sure visitors wear masks when entering."



The millennium-old Gangneung Dano Festival is to be held online this year. Its major events including a liquor offering relay and the shamanic rite Dano-gut will be broadcast live on YouTube. Singing and regional dialect contests can also be watched live via social media and other internet platforms.



[Soundbite] KIM MUN-RAN(GANGNEUNG DANO FESTIVAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE) : "Most of the events will be held online, without personal contact. We have prepared 16 interactive programs for visitors."



Because of the protracted pandemic, festival organizers are trying to minimize personal contact among visitors by adhering to social distancing guidelines and taking preventive measures.

News Today

