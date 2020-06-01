STORY OF STRANDED WHITE-NAPED CRANES News Today 입력 2020.06.01 (15:19) 수정 2020.06.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Designated as natural monument No.23 in South Korea, white-naped cranes are a winter migratory bird that visits the Korean Peninsula to pass the cold winter. But a pair of white-naped cranes has not yet headed back to their hometown of Siberia, although it already feels like summer here. Here's their story.



[Pkg]



In a vast green field in Cheorwon, Gyeonggi-do Province, a pair of white-naped cranes, a winter migratory bird, are seen strolling around. They preen their feathers or peck at the ground to look for food. Upon sensing the presence of humans nearby, the male bird flies up to the sky to escape. But the female cannot leave her place, and instead, calls out for her mate anxiously. She cannot fly, since her right wing is damaged.



[Soundbite] KIM SOO-HO(KOREAN ASSOCIATION FOR BIRD PROTECTION) : "The male is repeatedly trying to call his mate out, believing that she could fly. He wants her to travel northwards back to their breeding ground. But the female cannot fly."



The male is called "Cheorwon" and the female "Sarang." Sarang was found caught in a barbed-wire fence near the inter-Korean border in the winter of 2005. At the time, she received emergency surgery for three broken wing bones.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-JOON(VETERINARIAN PERFORMING SURGERY ON SARANG) : "In a case like this, the whole wing must be cut off. But we chose to retain her wing to some extent."



Cheorwon looks healthy, but he also went through a similar painful experience. In the winter of 2018, he lost five of his six toes after severe frostbite on his beak and feet amid a cold spell that gripped the Cheorwon region. Fortunately, he received medical care at an animal shelter and was able to fly again. But the male still walks with a limp.



[Soundbite] KIM SOO-HO(KOREAN ASSOCIATION FOR BIRD PROTECTION) : "It must be uncomfortable for him when he flies, descends and lands. So he has not left and is staying here."



Although the pair are unable to return home, local residents are hoping that they will breed and find a happy life here in Korea.

