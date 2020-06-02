S. KOREA-U.S. HOLD TALKS OVER G7 SUMMIT News Today 입력 2020.06.02 (15:28) 수정 2020.06.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The leaders of South Korea and the U.S. discussed international issues over the phone last night. It was their third phone conversation this year, and during the talks, President Moon Jae-in accepted U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to a G7 summit slated for September.



[Pkg]



The phone conversation between the South Korean and U.S. presidents lasted for 15 minutes. In the phone call requested by President Trump, President Moon expressed appreciation to the U.S. leader for inviting South Korea to this year's G7 summit, which is hosted by the U.S. While accepting the invitation, Moon stressed that South Korea will play a global role in both quarantine measures and the economy. Trump said the G7's outdated system does not represent the current international situation properly. When Trump asked Moon for his views on a plan to expand the forum to the G11 or G12, the South Korean president hailed it, saying it was appropriate for the U.S. to invite South Korea, Australia, India and Russia to the summit. Moon added that if the G7 holds a face-to-face summit this year in an expanded form, it would set a milestone in the post-coronavirus era. The two leaders also discussed inviting Brazil to the group. Moon proposed the idea, saying Brazil deserves to be a member, given the size of its population and economy. Trump agreed and promised to work to make that happen. This marks the 25th phone conversation between the South Korean and U.S. leaders since Moon became president. It was also the third one this year. They didn't discuss China-related issues, however, allowing Seoul greater political leeway. President Moon appears to think that the summit is a diplomatic opportunity for South Korea to boost its international status by promoting its successful experiences in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

