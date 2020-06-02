NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.06.02 (15:34) 수정 2020.06.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



At a macroeconomic and financial policy meeting held today, Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Kim Yong-beom said Korea's financial market could undergo change according to how the trade dispute between the U.S. and China goes. He added the government is closely monitoring the situation and will respond accordingly to stabilize the domestic market.

Consumer prices have contracted for the first time in eight months on the plunging international oil prices. The Statistics Korea says the consumer price index fell 0.3 percent in May from the corresponding period last year.

The Ministry of Personnel Management will conclude a partnership with the Korea Startup Forum tomorrow to register startups run by outstanding young entrepreneurs in the national human resources database. The purpose of the partnership is to engage young entrepreneurs in policy-making to prepare for the era of digital, no-contact economy stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

NEWS BRIEF

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.06.02 (15:34) 수정 2020.06.02 (16:45) News Today

