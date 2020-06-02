RESTRICTIONS ON HAEUNDAE BEACH AMID VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.06.02 (15:35) 수정 2020.06.02 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Haeundae Beach, the largest beach in Korea, has opened earlier than in previous years. However, more restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. beach-goers are not allowed to use parasols and tubes, and the swimming area has been downsized as well.



[Pkg]



​Colorful parasols fill the beach. Visitors are having fun, swimming and riding floats. This is Haeundae, the largest beach in Korea. This year, it looks different. No parasols. Only a protective net, installed to prevent accidents. For the first time, Haeundae Beach opened with special precautionary measures in place. Parasols are not allowed, and no floats are available for rent. The swimming area is limited to a 300-meter section. The number of shower and changing rooms, reduced from four to just one. There's a box where beach-goers are asked to place their name cards to keep track in case someone becomes infected with COVID-19. As soon as the beach opened, scores of people visited it.



[Soundbite] KANG KYUNG-YONG, PARK TAE-HYUN(VISITORS) : "We were worried about the coronavirus, but when you're having fun here, you just forget about it."



Starting from July, the local government will install parasols two meters apart. The central government introduced preventive measures prohibiting spitting on beaches and urging the public to use smaller areas to minimize the spread of the virus. Local governments are trying to come up with additional preventive measures as holiday-makers are likely to visit clubs and other public facilities located near beaches.



[Soundbite] HONG SUN-HEON(DIRECTOR OF HAEUNDAE-GU DIST. WARD) : "We will inspect bars and clubs in advance and will consider closing down places that fail to comply with thorough prevention rules."



Some 260 beaches nationwide are to open by next month. Haeundae's precautionary measures could set an example for other beaches to follow in times of a pandemic.

RESTRICTIONS ON HAEUNDAE BEACH AMID VIRUS

입력 2020.06.02 (15:35) 수정 2020.06.02 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Haeundae Beach, the largest beach in Korea, has opened earlier than in previous years. However, more restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. beach-goers are not allowed to use parasols and tubes, and the swimming area has been downsized as well.



[Pkg]



​Colorful parasols fill the beach. Visitors are having fun, swimming and riding floats. This is Haeundae, the largest beach in Korea. This year, it looks different. No parasols. Only a protective net, installed to prevent accidents. For the first time, Haeundae Beach opened with special precautionary measures in place. Parasols are not allowed, and no floats are available for rent. The swimming area is limited to a 300-meter section. The number of shower and changing rooms, reduced from four to just one. There's a box where beach-goers are asked to place their name cards to keep track in case someone becomes infected with COVID-19. As soon as the beach opened, scores of people visited it.



[Soundbite] KANG KYUNG-YONG, PARK TAE-HYUN(VISITORS) : "We were worried about the coronavirus, but when you're having fun here, you just forget about it."



Starting from July, the local government will install parasols two meters apart. The central government introduced preventive measures prohibiting spitting on beaches and urging the public to use smaller areas to minimize the spread of the virus. Local governments are trying to come up with additional preventive measures as holiday-makers are likely to visit clubs and other public facilities located near beaches.



[Soundbite] HONG SUN-HEON(DIRECTOR OF HAEUNDAE-GU DIST. WARD) : "We will inspect bars and clubs in advance and will consider closing down places that fail to comply with thorough prevention rules."



Some 260 beaches nationwide are to open by next month. Haeundae's precautionary measures could set an example for other beaches to follow in times of a pandemic.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보