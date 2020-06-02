CREATION OF KIM DAE-GEON PILGRIMAGE COURSE News Today 입력 2020.06.02 (15:39) 수정 2020.06.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Next year marks the 200th birthday of Saint Andrew Kim Dae-geon, the very first Korean Catholic priest. UNESCO has also recognized the celebration of his birth anniversary for the 2020 to 2021 period. Not only this but a Kim Dae-geon pilgrimage course will also be created connecting important sites in his life.



[Pkg]



The Holy Land of St. Kim Dae-geon. It's where Korea's first Catholic priest was baptized and pursued his pastoral ministry. The Korean name of this Holy Land is "Euni," which means 'hiding village.' This is an area where Catholic followers took shelter during times of persecution. A cathedral in Shanghai where Kim was ordained into priesthood has recently been replicated at the Holy Land.



[Soundbite] PRIEST LEE SANG-HUN(HOLY LAND) : "The cathedral in Shanghai will be demolished under the city's redevelopment plan. So we decided to restore it here because it holds significance as the starting point of Kim's faith."



Kim's tomb is located some 13 kilometers away from here in Anseong, Gyeonggido Province at a place called the Mirinae Holy Site. A mountain trail path will be laid to connect these two sites in a project to create Korea's version of Camino de Santiago. Five different hiking courses will be created, ranging from 2 to 12.5 kilometers long, which links nearby historical sites, forests and parks.



[Soundbite] JO BYEONG-HO(VISITOR) : "The air is clean and the greenery uplifts my spirit."



[Soundbite] BAEK GUN-KI(MAYOR OF YONGIN) : "Our city will develop the site so people, regardless of religious background can come visit, meditate and seek peace of mind."



UNESCO selects an annual list of important anniversary dates. The global body decided to include the 200th anniversary of Kim's birth next year, as his egalitarianism and philanthropy correspond with UNESCO's philosophy and values.

