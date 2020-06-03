기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MORE STUDENTS RETURN TO SCHOOL
입력 2020.06.03 (15:04) 수정 2020.06.03 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
MORE STUDENTS RETURN TO SCHOOL
동영상영역 끝
STUDENT ATHLETES CONCERNED OVER COLLEGE EXAMS 다음기사 STUDENT ATHLETES CONCERNED OVER COLLEGE EXAMS
[Anchor Lead]

A third group of some 1.8 million students in Korea returned to school on Wednesday, which means nearly 4.6 million students across the country, some 77% of the total, have resumed in-person classes amid the pandemic. Meanwhile quarantine authorities have carried out inspections on academies and cram schools as the country continues to battle small scale cluster outbreaks.

[Pkg]

​Starting Wednesday, some 1.8 million high school freshmen, middle school sophomores and elementary school third and fourth graders are returning to classrooms. Schools first reopened on May 20 starting with high school seniors. High school sophomores, middle school seniors, first and second grade elementary school students and kindergarteners followed suit one week later on May 27. Now with this week's third phase school opening, a total of 4.6 million students, over three quarters of the total, are back in school. More schools especially in the Seoul metropolitan area are adjusting class days due to virus fears. Currently, some 530 schools have made adjustments and 99% of them are concentrated in the capital area where cluster infections are not dying down. With growing concerns, education and local authorities carried out special onsite inspections for two days on private education institutes. The education ministry is also reviewing introducing an electronic system using QR codes to compile attendance logs at academies and cram schools. This is to better track down visitor access. Also academies that violate quarantine rules will face tough penalties, such as a no-assembly order. But some are resisting such moves as unacceptable saying that infections are limited to certain academies.
  • MORE STUDENTS RETURN TO SCHOOL
    • 입력 2020.06.03 (15:04)
    • 수정 2020.06.03 (16:45)
    News Today
MORE STUDENTS RETURN TO SCHOOL
[Anchor Lead]

A third group of some 1.8 million students in Korea returned to school on Wednesday, which means nearly 4.6 million students across the country, some 77% of the total, have resumed in-person classes amid the pandemic. Meanwhile quarantine authorities have carried out inspections on academies and cram schools as the country continues to battle small scale cluster outbreaks.

[Pkg]

​Starting Wednesday, some 1.8 million high school freshmen, middle school sophomores and elementary school third and fourth graders are returning to classrooms. Schools first reopened on May 20 starting with high school seniors. High school sophomores, middle school seniors, first and second grade elementary school students and kindergarteners followed suit one week later on May 27. Now with this week's third phase school opening, a total of 4.6 million students, over three quarters of the total, are back in school. More schools especially in the Seoul metropolitan area are adjusting class days due to virus fears. Currently, some 530 schools have made adjustments and 99% of them are concentrated in the capital area where cluster infections are not dying down. With growing concerns, education and local authorities carried out special onsite inspections for two days on private education institutes. The education ministry is also reviewing introducing an electronic system using QR codes to compile attendance logs at academies and cram schools. This is to better track down visitor access. Also academies that violate quarantine rules will face tough penalties, such as a no-assembly order. But some are resisting such moves as unacceptable saying that infections are limited to certain academies.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.