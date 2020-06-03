기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Roughly 892.5 billion won will be invested in 27 ICT and science-related businesses and funds to promote the COVID-inspired non-contact industry. The government plans to create 2,000 data engineering jobs and expand budget for big data platforms and centers that collect, analyze, and distribute data for the digital economy.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety announced that a new regulation on the classification and use of disaster management resources will be notified tomorrow, which stipulates that medical masks and six other goods needed to fight infectious diseases will be added to the list of key disease prevention resources managed by the government.
The government will invest 2.5 trillion won to refine the Korean-style disease prevention systems and disaster relief measures. Out of that amount, 111.5 billion won will be allocated to help private pharmaceutical companies develop COVID-19 treatment drugs within this year and produce vaccines in late 2021.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport selected four educational organizations, including the Korea Institute of Registered Architects and Jeonbuk National University, to train some 150 professionals for this year's hanok promotion project.
