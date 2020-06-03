NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.06.03 (15:08) 수정 2020.06.03 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Roughly 892.5 billion won will be invested in 27 ICT and science-related businesses and funds to promote the COVID-inspired non-contact industry. The government plans to create 2,000 data engineering jobs and expand budget for big data platforms and centers that collect, analyze, and distribute data for the digital economy.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety announced that a new regulation on the classification and use of disaster management resources will be notified tomorrow, which stipulates that medical masks and six other goods needed to fight infectious diseases will be added to the list of key disease prevention resources managed by the government.

The government will invest 2.5 trillion won to refine the Korean-style disease prevention systems and disaster relief measures. Out of that amount, 111.5 billion won will be allocated to help private pharmaceutical companies develop COVID-19 treatment drugs within this year and produce vaccines in late 2021.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport selected four educational organizations, including the Korea Institute of Registered Architects and Jeonbuk National University, to train some 150 professionals for this year's hanok promotion project.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.06.03 (15:08) 수정 2020.06.03 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Roughly 892.5 billion won will be invested in 27 ICT and science-related businesses and funds to promote the COVID-inspired non-contact industry. The government plans to create 2,000 data engineering jobs and expand budget for big data platforms and centers that collect, analyze, and distribute data for the digital economy.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety announced that a new regulation on the classification and use of disaster management resources will be notified tomorrow, which stipulates that medical masks and six other goods needed to fight infectious diseases will be added to the list of key disease prevention resources managed by the government.

The government will invest 2.5 trillion won to refine the Korean-style disease prevention systems and disaster relief measures. Out of that amount, 111.5 billion won will be allocated to help private pharmaceutical companies develop COVID-19 treatment drugs within this year and produce vaccines in late 2021.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport selected four educational organizations, including the Korea Institute of Registered Architects and Jeonbuk National University, to train some 150 professionals for this year's hanok promotion project.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보