KOREA TO ADDRESS JAPAN'S TRADE CURBS AT WTO
입력 2020.06.03 (15:09) 수정 2020.06.03 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In July 2019, Japan imposed restrictions on Korea-bound exports. Tokyo has shown no response to Seoul's request to clarify its stance on the matter by late May this year. The Korean government has decided to reopen its complaint over Japan's trade curbs to the World Trade Organization.

[Pkg]

​South Korea has decided to resume its complaint over Japan's export restrictions as Tokyo had shown no willingness to solve the dispute. Seoul's move comes after a six-month suspension.

[Soundbite] NA SEUNG-SHIK(MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY) : "The Korean government believes this is not a normal dialogue, a condition for suspending our dispute settlement procedure at the WTO."

Japan unilaterally imposed export curbs on three semiconductor materials last July. Two months later, Seoul filed a complaint to the WTO accusing Tokyo of violating free trade rules, and was about to demand that a dispute settlement panel be set up. However, the two sides resumed talks last November, and subsequently the WTO complaint was suspended. Seoul also postponed the announcement of its termination of a military intelligence sharing pact with Japan known as GSOMIA. Korea simultaneously solved issues raised by Japan.

[Soundbite] NA SEUNG-SHIK(MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY) : "All three issues have been solved: the suspension of talks between Korea and Japan, lack of legal grounds for catch-all schemes regarding conventional weapons, and insufficient organization and personnel in managing exports."

However, Tokyo did not respond to Seoul's request to reveal its stance by the end of last month. The Korean government will soon demand that a dispute settlement panel be set up, a procedure tantamount to a WTO trial. It takes about one year for a WTO panel to deliberate. More than two years will be needed to bring the matter to an appellate body. All eyes are now on what Seoul will do with GSOMIA, which has been renewed conditionally. Currently the Korean government is not saying much.

[Soundbite] KIM IN-CHUL(SPOKESPERSON, MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS) : "This issue will be reviewed with prudence according to progress in the talks."

However, the government says it is determined to maintain dialogue with Japan while continuing to raise the issue about the unfairness of Tokyo's export restrictions.
