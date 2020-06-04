기사 본문 영역

GOVT ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF "GREEN NEW DEAL"
입력 2020.06.04 (15:01) 수정 2020.06.04 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean government has announced a blueprint of its so-called "Green New Deal" designed to tackle climate change. The deal seeks to increase the supply of new renewable energy and electric trucks to reduce greenhouse gases, and create 17,000 jobs at eco-friendly companies.

[Pkg]

This company in Incheon processes waste. It incinerates more than 500 tons of waste daily, including food waste. The company uses 1.2 million kilowatts of electricity monthly. One percent of that is solar energy. This allows the company to cut its annual energy costs by round 13 million won. It soon plans to install its own power generation equipment.

[Soundbite] PARK JUNG-PYO(ENVIRONMENTAL CORPORATION OF INCHEON) : "It helps in terms of power use, but it also has a symbolic meaning, as we directly produce new renewable energy. It's of enormous help."

The government's third extra budget for 2020 includes the expansion of new renewable energy at environmental facilities. The supply of electric trucks and motorcycles is to be doubled from the initial target. The goal is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions while providing more support to small businesses and delivery workers. Regional complexes will be built in five core sectors including waste batteries from electric vehicles and the recycling of plastic. The Green New Deal is designed to enhance the nation's climate change response by creating smart metropolitan waterworks and green cities, and building eco-factories.

[Soundbite] JOO DAE-YOUNG(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "This will help overcome the environmental crisis and create jobs. It's important to point out that the deal consists of projects that can be launched within this year."

More jobs will be created in the waste recycling sector as well. The Ministry of Environment expects some 17,000 jobs to be created through the Green New Deal.
