GENERAL'S TOMB FROM GAYA PERIOD EXCAVATED News Today 입력 2020.06.04 (15:08) 수정 2020.06.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A general's tomb from the ancient Gaya confederacy era has been excavated in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. This is the first Gaya tomb that has not been damaged by grave robbing and remains intact. The excavation is expected to offer glimpses into tomb structures and unrecorded history of the ancient kingdom.



[Pkg]



Daeseong-dong in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. It's confirmed, this group of tombs belong to ruling-class members of the Geumgwan Gaya kingdom. Designated as national historic site No.341, the cluster comprises roughly 70 tombs. Among them, an undamaged, well-preserved grave was discovered for the first time. The tomb is believed to have been built in the early fourth century. Inside the 4.9-meters long, 3.4-meters wide tomb, there is an indication the corpse was placed on top of some 40 large iron blocks used as currency during the ancient period. The discovery of about 130 arrowheads and a large sword suggests the tomb belongs to a general or a warrior from a noble family.



[Soundbite] SONG WON-YOUNG(DIRECTOR GENERAL, DAESEONG-DONG TOMBS MUSEUM) : "One wood coffin tomb was excavated in nearly perfect condition. It's quite unprecedented. The new discovery is expected to clearly show burial traditions of that time."



Next to the tomb owner are a necklace and remains of a person presumed to be his wife. Traces of live burial, the practice to bury the living with the dead, were found below their feet. Relics found around the tomb attest to the ancient kingdom's active trade with foreign countries. The bronze dishware found in it, originated from the northern region while cylindrical copper containers are similar to those used in ancient Japan. The first Gaya-era tomb that remains intact, untouched by tomb robbers. Archaeologists believe the excavation will set a significant milestone in the study of Gaya history.



[Soundbite] SHIN KYUNG-CHEOL(PROFESSOR EMERITUS, PUSAN NAT'L UNIVERSITY) : "This is the first Gaya tomb found in perfect condition. A substantial part of Gaya remains unidentified. This is a clear record that can help us delve deeper into Gaya's history."



There are also expectations the discovery will help the nation's efforts to add the tomb cluster to the UNESCO list of world heritage sites.



[Soundbite] KIM SOO-HWAN(GYEONGSANGNAM-DO PROV. GOV'T) : "The results of this excavation will be used as a basis for a drive to add the tomb cluster to the UNESCO list of world heritage sites."



The excavation and survey of the Daeseong-dong tombs will continue until late June.

