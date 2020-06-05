SEOUL RESPONDS TO NORTH'S WARNING STATEMENT News Today 입력 2020.06.05 (15:06) 수정 2020.06.05 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday we reported about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister Kim Yo-Jeong issuing a warning statement towards South Korea, and her comment about possibly scrapping the inter-Korean declaration. Seoul responded by saying that the Panmunjom Declaration and the military deal between the two Koreas must stay in place, and promised to stop anti-Pyongyang activists from flying leaflets by enacting a law.



[Pkg]



"Flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets does more harm than good." "The government will take stern measures against acts that jeopardize national security." These are the words from a Cheong Wa Dae official regarding anti-North Korea leaflets flown across the inter-Korean border. The official made it clear that the very act of sending leaflets undermines South Korea's national security. The Ministry of Unification also emphasized that sending leaflets to the North must be stopped as it may put at risk the lives and assets of residents near the inter-Korean border. The ministry pointed out that such actions negatively impact the local residents' living conditions by polluting the environment, as they are the ones who have to clean up the mess.



[Soundbite] YEO SANG-KI(SPOKESPERSON, MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION) : "We are already considering fundamental ways to eliminate tensions in the border area."



The government says the problem can be solved by legislating relevant laws. It added that preparation has already begun by scouting experts and collecting the opinions of local residents.



[Soundbite] LIM EUL-CHUL(PROF., KYUNGNAM UNIVERSITY) : "The South Korean government has no other choice but to take swift and proactive action, as flying leaflets across the border may spark military clashes between the two Koreas."



The government is determined to find a fundamental solution to prevent activists from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets. However, many hurdles lie ahead. They include the basic right to freedom of expression and the opposition from conservative groups. Efforts to enact relevant laws began more than a decade ago, but each time they were dashed. Even if the legislation process begins, it remains to be seen if Pyongyang will be able to patiently wait and observe the process unfold. The North Korean defector group that flew leaflets to the North on May 31, sparking Pyongyang's outrage, plans to send one million leaflets again on June 25.

SEOUL RESPONDS TO NORTH'S WARNING STATEMENT

입력 2020.06.05 (15:06) 수정 2020.06.05 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday we reported about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister Kim Yo-Jeong issuing a warning statement towards South Korea, and her comment about possibly scrapping the inter-Korean declaration. Seoul responded by saying that the Panmunjom Declaration and the military deal between the two Koreas must stay in place, and promised to stop anti-Pyongyang activists from flying leaflets by enacting a law.



[Pkg]



"Flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets does more harm than good." "The government will take stern measures against acts that jeopardize national security." These are the words from a Cheong Wa Dae official regarding anti-North Korea leaflets flown across the inter-Korean border. The official made it clear that the very act of sending leaflets undermines South Korea's national security. The Ministry of Unification also emphasized that sending leaflets to the North must be stopped as it may put at risk the lives and assets of residents near the inter-Korean border. The ministry pointed out that such actions negatively impact the local residents' living conditions by polluting the environment, as they are the ones who have to clean up the mess.



[Soundbite] YEO SANG-KI(SPOKESPERSON, MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION) : "We are already considering fundamental ways to eliminate tensions in the border area."



The government says the problem can be solved by legislating relevant laws. It added that preparation has already begun by scouting experts and collecting the opinions of local residents.



[Soundbite] LIM EUL-CHUL(PROF., KYUNGNAM UNIVERSITY) : "The South Korean government has no other choice but to take swift and proactive action, as flying leaflets across the border may spark military clashes between the two Koreas."



The government is determined to find a fundamental solution to prevent activists from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets. However, many hurdles lie ahead. They include the basic right to freedom of expression and the opposition from conservative groups. Efforts to enact relevant laws began more than a decade ago, but each time they were dashed. Even if the legislation process begins, it remains to be seen if Pyongyang will be able to patiently wait and observe the process unfold. The North Korean defector group that flew leaflets to the North on May 31, sparking Pyongyang's outrage, plans to send one million leaflets again on June 25.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보