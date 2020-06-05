NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.06.05 (15:13) 수정 2020.06.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Following North Korea's criticism of an anti-North Korean leaflet campaign, UN Secretary General António Guterres expressed hope for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue. According to Radio Free Asia, the UN chief said Thursday that he has repeatedly advocated for the reopening of communication channels between the two Koreas and hopes that inter-Korean dialogue will resume. He also said he welcomes and encourages constructive steps by the concerned parties.

A medical mission organization called Sam Care International will provide 1.3 million dollars worth of emergency food and medical supplies to North Korean children and pregnant women. According to Radio Free Asia, the NGO obtained approval for the aid from the US Treasury Department on May 21 after being granted sanctions exemption by the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee back in February.

With growing demand for thinner face masks ahead of summer, a new type of anti-droplet masks will go on sale online from Friday. These masks are designed to prevent infections via droplets and are easier to breathe through because they are thinner than regular masks.

Starting June 19, KBS World will begin to provide contents through the channel NEW K.ID. Viewers in North America will be able to enjoy original KBS World contents such as We K-POP, K Rush and live K-POP FESTIVAL footage now on NEW K.ID.



