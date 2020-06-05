KOREA COAST GUARD DEPLOYS FIRST DRONE UNIT News Today 입력 2020.06.05 (15:15) 수정 2020.06.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Coast Guard deployed its first drone patrol unit in Gunsan. Drones are capable of reaching the scene ahead of a boat to safely conduct search and rescue missions.



[Pkg]



​A search drone flies out to the sea as soon as an accident is reported. Upon spotting a man floundering in the water it transmits his location and image to the coast guards. Shortly thereafter, a rescue drone lowers a floating device and a rescue boat soon approaches to bring him out of the water. The rescue drones can arrive at the scene faster than a boat. Capable of flying as far as four kilometers, they are water-resistant and equipped with high-performance lights. The search drones can promptly broadcast emergency situations or accident prevention information to fishermen in the coastal areas.



[Soundbite] "Be sure to wear life vests as many accidents occur in this area."



Sonar-equipped underwater drones, capable of detecting sound waves in the water, can dive and search for those missing at sea.



[Soundbite] SHIN CHEOL-WON(GUNSAN COAST GUARD) : "The drones can search wider areas. They can also conduct rescue missions promptly as they're equipped with rescue devices."



The Gunsan Coast Guard established the Korea Coast Guard's first smart drone patrol unit, comprised of 50 professionally trained civilian members.



[Soundbite] JO SEONG-CHEOL(CHIEF, GUNSAN COAST GUARD) : "Drones are the best means to fully utilize the golden hour during sea accidents. The private sector and the government worked together to set up the foundation for marine safety."



This special unit is expected to play a crucial role in expeditiously and safely, carrying out search and rescue missions out at sea.

