기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DOMESTIC EVENTS HELD OVER WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY
입력 2020.06.05 (15:16) 수정 2020.06.05 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
DOMESTIC EVENTS HELD OVER WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY
동영상영역 끝
ARTIFICIAL FLOWERS IN CEMETERIES GO TO WASTE 다음기사 ARTIFICIAL FLOWERS IN CEMETERIES GO TO WASTE
[Anchor Lead]

Today is the eU.N.-designated World Environment Day. Although there are no mass celebrations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various online and non-contact events are held in Jeju Island to publicize the importance of environmental preservation.

[Pkg]

​A student dances to the music to show how to separate a cap and a label before discarding a plastic bottle. Young people living in Jeju have uploaded videos dubbed the "Recycle Dance" to demonstrate how to properly separate and discard recyclable items.

[Soundbite] OH SEONG-MOK(HEAD, JEJU YOUTH CONTENTS CO-OP) : "People can't remember the written process that well. We thought mixing dance movements to explain the process would be more effective in delivering the message."

[Soundbite] "You brought 16 plastic bottles, so here's a recycled bag."

In marking the World Environment Day, this recycling center is handing out upcycled bags made from recycled plastic bottles to all those who brought in clear plastic bottles.

[Soundbite] SEONG MUN-YUL(JEJU RESIDENT) : "Our children are the ones that will continue to live in this world, so I wanted to participate in the efforts to keep the environment clean."

Some traditional markets run a "no plastic bag" campaign.

[Soundbite] JEONG YE0N-OK(JEJU PROVINCIAL COUNCIL FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT) : "Please don't think it's a hassle to use a tumbler or a cloth bag. Consider it an act to preserve Earth and Jeju Island."

Small but meaningful acts to protect the environment continue even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • DOMESTIC EVENTS HELD OVER WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY
    • 입력 2020.06.05 (15:16)
    • 수정 2020.06.05 (16:46)
    News Today
DOMESTIC EVENTS HELD OVER WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY
[Anchor Lead]

Today is the eU.N.-designated World Environment Day. Although there are no mass celebrations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various online and non-contact events are held in Jeju Island to publicize the importance of environmental preservation.

[Pkg]

​A student dances to the music to show how to separate a cap and a label before discarding a plastic bottle. Young people living in Jeju have uploaded videos dubbed the "Recycle Dance" to demonstrate how to properly separate and discard recyclable items.

[Soundbite] OH SEONG-MOK(HEAD, JEJU YOUTH CONTENTS CO-OP) : "People can't remember the written process that well. We thought mixing dance movements to explain the process would be more effective in delivering the message."

[Soundbite] "You brought 16 plastic bottles, so here's a recycled bag."

In marking the World Environment Day, this recycling center is handing out upcycled bags made from recycled plastic bottles to all those who brought in clear plastic bottles.

[Soundbite] SEONG MUN-YUL(JEJU RESIDENT) : "Our children are the ones that will continue to live in this world, so I wanted to participate in the efforts to keep the environment clean."

Some traditional markets run a "no plastic bag" campaign.

[Soundbite] JEONG YE0N-OK(JEJU PROVINCIAL COUNCIL FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT) : "Please don't think it's a hassle to use a tumbler or a cloth bag. Consider it an act to preserve Earth and Jeju Island."

Small but meaningful acts to protect the environment continue even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.