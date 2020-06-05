DOMESTIC EVENTS HELD OVER WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY News Today 입력 2020.06.05 (15:16) 수정 2020.06.05 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Today is the eU.N.-designated World Environment Day. Although there are no mass celebrations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various online and non-contact events are held in Jeju Island to publicize the importance of environmental preservation.



[Pkg]



​A student dances to the music to show how to separate a cap and a label before discarding a plastic bottle. Young people living in Jeju have uploaded videos dubbed the "Recycle Dance" to demonstrate how to properly separate and discard recyclable items.



[Soundbite] OH SEONG-MOK(HEAD, JEJU YOUTH CONTENTS CO-OP) : "People can't remember the written process that well. We thought mixing dance movements to explain the process would be more effective in delivering the message."



[Soundbite] "You brought 16 plastic bottles, so here's a recycled bag."



In marking the World Environment Day, this recycling center is handing out upcycled bags made from recycled plastic bottles to all those who brought in clear plastic bottles.



[Soundbite] SEONG MUN-YUL(JEJU RESIDENT) : "Our children are the ones that will continue to live in this world, so I wanted to participate in the efforts to keep the environment clean."



Some traditional markets run a "no plastic bag" campaign.



[Soundbite] JEONG YE0N-OK(JEJU PROVINCIAL COUNCIL FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT) : "Please don't think it's a hassle to use a tumbler or a cloth bag. Consider it an act to preserve Earth and Jeju Island."



Small but meaningful acts to protect the environment continue even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOMESTIC EVENTS HELD OVER WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

입력 2020.06.05 (15:16) 수정 2020.06.05 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Today is the eU.N.-designated World Environment Day. Although there are no mass celebrations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various online and non-contact events are held in Jeju Island to publicize the importance of environmental preservation.



[Pkg]



​A student dances to the music to show how to separate a cap and a label before discarding a plastic bottle. Young people living in Jeju have uploaded videos dubbed the "Recycle Dance" to demonstrate how to properly separate and discard recyclable items.



[Soundbite] OH SEONG-MOK(HEAD, JEJU YOUTH CONTENTS CO-OP) : "People can't remember the written process that well. We thought mixing dance movements to explain the process would be more effective in delivering the message."



[Soundbite] "You brought 16 plastic bottles, so here's a recycled bag."



In marking the World Environment Day, this recycling center is handing out upcycled bags made from recycled plastic bottles to all those who brought in clear plastic bottles.



[Soundbite] SEONG MUN-YUL(JEJU RESIDENT) : "Our children are the ones that will continue to live in this world, so I wanted to participate in the efforts to keep the environment clean."



Some traditional markets run a "no plastic bag" campaign.



[Soundbite] JEONG YE0N-OK(JEJU PROVINCIAL COUNCIL FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT) : "Please don't think it's a hassle to use a tumbler or a cloth bag. Consider it an act to preserve Earth and Jeju Island."



Small but meaningful acts to protect the environment continue even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보