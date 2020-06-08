CLUSTER INFECTIONS SURGE IN SEOUL METRO AREA News Today 입력 2020.06.08 (14:57) 수정 2020.06.08 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 risk has risen as cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area spiked in recent weeks. More number of deaths could result from the recent surge as the majority of the cases have been reported among the elderly population. Subsequently, the government plans to start inspecting high-risk door-to-door sales companies today.



[Pkg]



Nineteen cluster infections were reported in two weeks. That's nearly four times more than the previous two weeks. The surge in cluster infections boosted the daily average to nearly 40. The percentage of patients who don't know how they got infected stood at a troubling 8.7%.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "We managed to prevent massive spread, but the number of new cases continue to rise as our contact tracing cannot catch up with the speed of spread."



What's more concerning is that the virus is spreading fast among the elderly through door-to-door sales companies and small religious gatherings. 92% of the COVID-19 deaths are people over the age of 60. The fatality rate for confirmed patients who are older than 80 is 26%, or nearly 1 in every 4 cases. The government plans to start inspecting illegal door-to-door sales companies that target senior citizens. Inspections will be carried out on firms that run publicity centers to sell merchandises to the elderly while providing entertainment. Such activities take place in closed spaces through face-to-face contact, making participants particularly vulnerable to infectious diseases.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "I ask each local government to inspect small gatherings, events and facilities and take stern legal measures against those that didn't follow disease prevention rules."



Meanwhile, 5th, 6th, and 7th graders will start returning to classrooms today. Meaning nearly six million students in Korea will be in school. Officials warned that schools may be in danger if local transmissions continue to take place and asked residents of the capital area to refrain from attending gatherings or going out.

