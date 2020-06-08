DOMESTIC DIAGNOSIS TECH TO BE EXPORTED News Today 입력 2020.06.08 (15:01) 수정 2020.06.08 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



A COVID-19 diagnostic technology developed by a Korean state-run research institute has been transferred to the private sector for the first time and will soon be exported overseas. The Korean government has pledged all-out support for the development of vaccines and treatments to prepare for a second wave of coronavirus infections.



[Pkg]



​This COVID-19 test kit was developed by the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology. Unlike the existing molecular diagnostic method that analyzes the presence of the virus in mucus, this product detects antibodies in blood samples. With its sensitivity reaching 94 percent, it's the fastest and most accurate diagnostic kit in the world that can detect COVID-19 within 15 minutes. It's the first state research institute developed COVID-19 diagnostic tech to be transferred to the private sector. It is now awaiting emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA.



[Soundbite] SHIN YONG-BEOM(KOREA RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF BIOSCIENCE AND BIOTECHNOLOGY) : "The biggest advantage of this method is its high sensitivity. Its specificity is also outstanding. It outperforms any other diagnostic kit in the world in these aspects."



The Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology also successfully developed a core technology needed in developing diagnostic methods, vaccines and treatments. The government is poised to expand support for research institutes developing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to prepare for a second wave of infections later this year.



[Soundbite] CHOI KI-YOUNG(MINISTER OF SCIENCE AND ICT) : "The next task is developing treatment and vaccine. Hopefully Korean companies will be able to develop superb technologies."



The government plans to provide all-out support for the development of vaccines and treatment so that Korean biotechnologies can lead the global market.

