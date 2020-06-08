NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.06.08 (15:03) 수정 2020.06.08 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean media reported today that the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party was attended by leader Kim Jong-un, members of the bureau and candidate-members. The agenda of the meeting focused on ways to achieve economic independence and improve people's lives.

With the daytime temperatures soaring in the nation, demand for dental masks is surging at convenience stores. Sales of dental masks at the convenience store chain CU in the first seven days of this month soared 250.6 percent from the corresponding period last year. Dental masks have grown to account for 27 percent of all face masks, an increase from just 10 percent in March.

The number of movie-goers doubled last weekend from the previous week on 6,000-won ticket discounts. The Korean Film Council says more than 317,000 people visited movie theaters last weekend, twice as many as during the previous weekend.

The KBS Philharmonic Orchestra has donated around 13 million won from the proceeds of its charity concert held on May 21 at the Seoul Arts Center to Doctors Without Borders. It was the orchestra's first on-site concert since the COVID-19 outbreak. The audience was asked to donate as much as they wanted. Tickets to some one thousand seats were sold out.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.06.08 (15:03) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



News Today