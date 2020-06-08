기사 본문 영역

TENSIONS RISE OVER INTER-KOREAN RELATIONS
입력 2020.06.08 (15:04) 수정 2020.06.08 (16:48) News Today
TENSIONS RISE OVER INTER-KOREAN RELATIONS
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea continues to lash out at South Korea following it's expression of discomfort over anti-North Korean leaflet campaigns. On Sunday, South Korea revealed its stance during discussions with the U.S. on the North Korean issue. But it seems that a bumpy road lies ahead for Seoul and Washington to find a solution.

[Pkg]

​[Soundbite] "Kill them! kill them!"

Young North Koreans wearing face masks rally in an outdoor theater in Pyongyang.

[Soundbite] "We will not sit back and watch this anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign."

North Korea's criticism against South Korea has intensified. The North's state newspaper Rodong Sinmun carried statements by high-ranking North Korean officials condemning Seoul on the first, third and sixth pages. The North's state propaganda website "Uriminzokkiri" also took a swipe at President Moon Jae-in. Analysts say that all these united moves indicate a more consolidated status of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's young sister Kim Yo-jong who initiated the recent barrage of denunciation against the South.

[Soundbite] JEONG SEONG-JANG(SEJONG INSTITUTE) : "The denunciation even by high-ranking officials suggests Kim Yo-jong's strengthened status in North Korea."

In the face of the continuing criticism from the North, Seoul's unification ministry announced an official stance. According to the ministry, the government's basic position is that it will abide by and implement inter-Korean agreements. It, however, did not elaborate on whether the latest comment means its acceptance of Pyongyang's demand to ban defector-led anti-North Korean leaflet campaigns, or a call on the North to stop its threat to sever inter-Korean relations. Recently, the regime even threatened to shut down the inter-Korean liaison office. South Korea and the U.S. held a working-level meeting on the North Korean issue. Observers say the two allies must feel the need to discuss the changed status of Kim Yo-jong. A South Korean religious group canceled an event to send rice to North Korea due to the strained cross-border relations.
