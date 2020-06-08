RETIREMENT OF FIRE STATION RESCUE DOG News Today 입력 2020.06.08 (15:07) 수정 2020.06.08 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Rescue dogs are of great help in operations to save people stranded in inaccessible mountains. A veteran rescue dog will retire after helping save lives in precipitous mountains for eight years.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "He's a rescue dog. Don't be startled and stay in your place when he approaches."



Eleven-year-old Neulchan runs around the yard, wagging his golden tail. The rescue dog was assigned to Sancheong Fire Station in 2013. His duties include searching for missing people, and reporting their locations. Neulchan found injured people under the debris of a collapsed building. He also helped rescue a climber stranded in a mountain during challening weather conditions. During eight years, he participated in some 130 operations and helped save 15 lives. Five year ago, the rescue dog helped find a dementia patient in his 80s who got lost near a hill in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do province. In recognition of his excellent service, Neulchan was invited to compete in an international rescue dog competition in 2013.



[Soundbite] PARK YONG-YOON(SANCHEONG FIRE STATION) : "Neulchan is very active and strong. He has served as a good rescue dog with his extraordinary sense of smell."



In terms of searching capability, one rescue dog is as effective as the combined efforts of 30 human rescue workers. Although he is still in good shape, the eleven-year-old dog has to retire. Neulchan's teammates express their deep appreciation for his service in a farewell message.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-HAN(SANCHEONG FIRE STATION) : "Neulchan, thank you for doing a great job for eight years. I wish you will live a happy life with a new owner. Good bye."



As his 8-year career comes to a close, Neulchan will be adopted to live an ordinary life.

