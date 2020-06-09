기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA DECLARES CUTTING COMMUNICATION LINES
입력 2020.06.09 (15:02) 수정 2020.06.09 (16:53) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea says it will cut off all inter-Korean communication lines as of Tuesday noon. North Korea's state media reported that the measure was ordered by Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of Kim Jong-un.

[Pkg]

​The Korean Central News Agency and Rodong Sinmun reported that Pyongyang will completely shut down all inter-Korean communication lines at noon on Tuesday. They include the hotline at the joint liaison office, the East and West Seas military communication lines, an inter-Korean "trial communication line" and a hotline between the North's ruling Workers' Party and South Korea's presidential office. According to state media, Kim Yo-jong issued the order on Monday at a meeting with departments in charge of South Korea-related affairs. At the meeting, she and another top official Kim Yong-chol also stressed the need to treat the South as an enemy. They both said Pyongyang will review inter-Korean projects in phases in order to accurately calculate the price Seoul must pay. They then ordered the cutoff as the first in a series of actions the North will take. Through statements issued by Kim Yo-jong and the Unified Front Department last week, North Korea threatened to sever ties with South Korea, taking issue with the defector-led anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns. Since then, North Korean state media have been continuing a barrage of unabated denunciation against Seoul over the issue.
