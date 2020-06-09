GOVT URGES PUBLIC TO FOLLOW SAFETY MEASURES News Today 입력 2020.06.09 (15:03) 수정 2020.06.09 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



In the wake of continuing reports of group infections, tough quarantine measures are to remain in effect until June 14 in Seoul and its surrounding areas. But it seems that such efforts failed to discourage people from traveling and hanging out. The government once again urged people to avoid gathering together, warning against the risk of another COVID-19 wave.



[Pkg]



Lunchtime, in Yeouido, Seoul. A coffee shop is packed with office workers. Many of them even took off their face masks to drink beverages and chat with their companions. In a small smoking area, there is a gathering of smokers, with their masks down.



[Soundbite] BAEK SEUNG-HEON(OFFICE WORKER) : "I followed social distancing rules and avoided hanging out at first. Now, I have let up a little."



Late last month, high-risk facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area, such as entertainment establishments and Internet cafes were given an administrative order to refrain from operating. Other public facilities were ordered to halt operations. Did the measures produce the desired effects? Mobile phone location data shows the amount of travels by people declined a mere Point-two percent over the first weekend following the strengthened quarantine measures. Public transport use or credit card payments--excluding those made online--dropped by some one percent. This means quarantine measures , as tough as social distancing, have not been effective.



[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISASTERS MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS) : "I am seriously asking people to reconsider scheduling meetings and gatherings. Please cancel or postpone such appointments if you decide they are not urgently needed."



Noting the dense population and a large number of travels in the Seoul metropolitan area, the government warned there could be another wave of COVID-19 cases if the so-called daily life quarantine guidelines are not observed.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(KCDC DIRECTOR) : "COVID-19 infections are spreading in various places. We are worried this spread could lead to another major wave of the disease."



Officials are calling on the Seoul Metropolitan area residents to maintaint vigilance as the recent streak of group infections originated from places that failed to follow quarantine recommendations.

