기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Starting tomorrow all visitors at eight kinds of high-risk facilities such as singing rooms and clubs must scan their QR codes containing their personal information. The QR code-based electronic customer log system had been operated on a pilot basis last week.
According to the Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials, 858 drug interventional clinical trials are currently underway in Korea and abroad in relation to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. That's 15 times the number recorded three months ago.
The World Bank has added South Korea to the list of countries that provide emergency medical care to the global organization's employees in East Asia and the Pacific. Emergency medical care nations are selected based on their healthcare services, accessibility and safety.
As more and more people prefer to cook at home during the pandemic, ready-to-cook foods made with Korean fishery products will be publicized at 148 convenience stores in five countries including China. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says it will develop nine kinds of ready-to-cook products for the global market this year using domestic flatfish and mackerel.
Starting tomorrow all visitors at eight kinds of high-risk facilities such as singing rooms and clubs must scan their QR codes containing their personal information. The QR code-based electronic customer log system had been operated on a pilot basis last week.
According to the Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials, 858 drug interventional clinical trials are currently underway in Korea and abroad in relation to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. That's 15 times the number recorded three months ago.
The World Bank has added South Korea to the list of countries that provide emergency medical care to the global organization's employees in East Asia and the Pacific. Emergency medical care nations are selected based on their healthcare services, accessibility and safety.
As more and more people prefer to cook at home during the pandemic, ready-to-cook foods made with Korean fishery products will be publicized at 148 convenience stores in five countries including China. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says it will develop nine kinds of ready-to-cook products for the global market this year using domestic flatfish and mackerel.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2020.06.09 (15:08)
- 수정 2020.06.09 (16:53)
[Anchor Lead]
Starting tomorrow all visitors at eight kinds of high-risk facilities such as singing rooms and clubs must scan their QR codes containing their personal information. The QR code-based electronic customer log system had been operated on a pilot basis last week.
According to the Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials, 858 drug interventional clinical trials are currently underway in Korea and abroad in relation to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. That's 15 times the number recorded three months ago.
The World Bank has added South Korea to the list of countries that provide emergency medical care to the global organization's employees in East Asia and the Pacific. Emergency medical care nations are selected based on their healthcare services, accessibility and safety.
As more and more people prefer to cook at home during the pandemic, ready-to-cook foods made with Korean fishery products will be publicized at 148 convenience stores in five countries including China. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says it will develop nine kinds of ready-to-cook products for the global market this year using domestic flatfish and mackerel.
Starting tomorrow all visitors at eight kinds of high-risk facilities such as singing rooms and clubs must scan their QR codes containing their personal information. The QR code-based electronic customer log system had been operated on a pilot basis last week.
According to the Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials, 858 drug interventional clinical trials are currently underway in Korea and abroad in relation to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. That's 15 times the number recorded three months ago.
The World Bank has added South Korea to the list of countries that provide emergency medical care to the global organization's employees in East Asia and the Pacific. Emergency medical care nations are selected based on their healthcare services, accessibility and safety.
As more and more people prefer to cook at home during the pandemic, ready-to-cook foods made with Korean fishery products will be publicized at 148 convenience stores in five countries including China. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says it will develop nine kinds of ready-to-cook products for the global market this year using domestic flatfish and mackerel.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-