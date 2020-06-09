DEMAND FOR “SUMMER MASKS” SURGE News Today 입력 2020.06.09 (15:09) 수정 2020.06.09 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



Temperatures have shot up to 30 degrees Celsius and more people are looking for thinner face masks. What's called anti-droplet masks which cost just 500 won are being sold out fast, and a heated race to get a hold of summer masks is expected continue for the time being.



[Pkg]



A bus stop in Seoul. These days, more people are sporting surgical or dental masks instead of the thicker products that were more commonly used in the winter.



[Soundbite] NAM SEONG-HYEON(SUWON CITIZEN) : "I used to wear a thick cotton mask but now it's getting warm so I switched to this."



[Soundbite] LEE HYE-SEON(SEOUL CITIZEN) : "It's much easier to breathe wearing this type of mask. Thick masks keep sticking to the skin and fills up with sweat."



Dental masks are displayed at the very front in convenience stores while the felt fabric ones are not selling as much as they used to. Dental mask sales at convenience stores soared 250% from a month ago in early June. The thicker, KF masks which were at one point in short supply in previous months have recorded just 45% growth in sales. Anti-droplet mask are available online. And it's difficult to purchase one. They are sold out as soon as they become available early in the day. More places are now selling the thinner masks but it's not enough to meet the surging pre-summer demand. So far nine anti-droplet masks produced by four manufacturers have gained approval from the Food and Drug Safety Ministry. These firms will consult with the government to increase the number of sellers.



[Soundbite] KIM SANG-BONG(MINISTRY OF FOOD & DRUG SAFETY) : "We are managing the situation together with the industry to expand the supply of anti-droplet masks with the goal of providing over one million by the end of June."



As manufacturers and distributors seek to expand the supply of summer masks, some observers do not foresee a similar mask shortage situation witnessed during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.

