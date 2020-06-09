CONCERNS OVER OPENING OF SUMMER FESTIVALS News Today 입력 2020.06.09 (15:11) 수정 2020.06.09 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



With the hot weather arriving early this year famous beaches nationwide are opening for the season, amid concerns of another wave of COVID-19 infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Provincial authorities are also contemplating whether to host summer festivals this year. They're reluctant to call them off right away due to sluggish local economies.



[Pkg]



​Haeundae Beach in Busan opened late last month. Parasols have been prohibited to prevent social contact and only a watchtower can be seen on the wide sandy beach. Mallipo Beach on the west coast in Taean, Chungcheongnamdo Province also started to welcome visitors from last weekend.



[Soundbite] LEE SUN-HYEONG, CHOI MYEONG-RAN(VISITORS) : "It's so hot we want to go into the water but because of the coronavirus, we'll just have to be satisfied with a stroll."



Beaches are opening in a quiet, cautious atmosphere this year over coronavirus fears. Some 30 more in Chungcheongnamdo Province will follow suit on July 4. Local authorities are also reviewing whether to host summer festivals as planned. After much discussion, it's been decided the famed Boryeong Mud Festival will open online. Other festivities including a paleolithic festival in Gongju have postponed their schedules. But officials are not canceling the events just yet in light of crumbling economies due to the hard hit tourism sector amid the pandemic.



[Soundbite] KIM JEONG-JA(RESTAURANT OWNER) : "Around 20-30 customers came for lunch before the virus outbreak but now we have about 8."



Vendors are asking officials not to stop visitors who choose to visit their towns.



[Soundbite] CHO GWAN-HAENG(GONGJU CITY, CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO PROV.) : "Various options are being discussed, including a delay, downsize or run parallel with online opening."



Decisions need to be made regarding summer festivals no later than by mid-June and local governments are feeling the pressure of having to make a decision soon.

