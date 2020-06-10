KOICA APPLAUDED WORLDWIDE OVER COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.06.10 (15:20) 수정 2020.06.10 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea International Cooperation Agency, better known as KOICA, is being applauded for its developmental efforts across the world since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The agency has been providing various medical and social assistance to developing countries over the past 30 years.



[Pkg]



From Central Asia to the remote corners of Africa... Regardless of region and language, gender or numbers. They all have this to say.



[Soundbite] "Thanks to KOREA. Thanks to KOICA."



This Vietnamese fisherman, who lost his arm in a mine explosion, got a robotic arm three months ago with the help from KOICA. He now dreams of going into the poultry business. When his livelihood was threatened by COVID-19, KOICA again lent a helping hand,by supplying emergency daily necessities. Thirteen KOICA-supported hospitals in nine developing countries are now playing big roles as COVID-19 response facilities.



[Soundbite] (DOCTOR FROM COVID-19 RESPONSE HOSPITAL IN KENYA) : "I am grateful for KOICA's friendship and partnership which has continued since 2008."



KOICA's public health personnel training program in Ghana and Cambodia, launched five years ago, is making a difference today. Around 80 graduates are at the forefront of the war against COVID-19 as epidemiological investigators.



[Soundbite] LEE MI-KYUNG(PRESIDENT, KOICA) : "Infectious diseases are spreading fast as mutual dependence grows among nations. We are together with developing nations in their efforts to overcome COVID-19."



KOICA's activities in Ethiopia have beenwidely covered by the media, receiving positive reactions from the locals. KOICA plans to fully utilize Korea's vast experience to provide more than just one-time material assistance. It ultimately aims to boost international development and cooperation in the medical field through education and facility expansion in developing nations.

KOICA APPLAUDED WORLDWIDE OVER COVID-19

입력 2020.06.10 (15:20) 수정 2020.06.10 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea International Cooperation Agency, better known as KOICA, is being applauded for its developmental efforts across the world since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The agency has been providing various medical and social assistance to developing countries over the past 30 years.



[Pkg]



From Central Asia to the remote corners of Africa... Regardless of region and language, gender or numbers. They all have this to say.



[Soundbite] "Thanks to KOREA. Thanks to KOICA."



This Vietnamese fisherman, who lost his arm in a mine explosion, got a robotic arm three months ago with the help from KOICA. He now dreams of going into the poultry business. When his livelihood was threatened by COVID-19, KOICA again lent a helping hand,by supplying emergency daily necessities. Thirteen KOICA-supported hospitals in nine developing countries are now playing big roles as COVID-19 response facilities.



[Soundbite] (DOCTOR FROM COVID-19 RESPONSE HOSPITAL IN KENYA) : "I am grateful for KOICA's friendship and partnership which has continued since 2008."



KOICA's public health personnel training program in Ghana and Cambodia, launched five years ago, is making a difference today. Around 80 graduates are at the forefront of the war against COVID-19 as epidemiological investigators.



[Soundbite] LEE MI-KYUNG(PRESIDENT, KOICA) : "Infectious diseases are spreading fast as mutual dependence grows among nations. We are together with developing nations in their efforts to overcome COVID-19."



KOICA's activities in Ethiopia have beenwidely covered by the media, receiving positive reactions from the locals. KOICA plans to fully utilize Korea's vast experience to provide more than just one-time material assistance. It ultimately aims to boost international development and cooperation in the medical field through education and facility expansion in developing nations.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보