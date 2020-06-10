KOICA APPLAUDED WORLDWIDE OVER COVID-19

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea International Cooperation Agency, better known as KOICA, is being applauded for its developmental efforts across the world since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The agency has been providing various medical and social assistance to developing countries over the past 30 years.
[Pkg]
From Central Asia to the remote corners of Africa... Regardless of region and language, gender or numbers. They all have this to say.
[Soundbite] "Thanks to KOREA. Thanks to KOICA."
This Vietnamese fisherman, who lost his arm in a mine explosion, got a robotic arm three months ago with the help from KOICA. He now dreams of going into the poultry business. When his livelihood was threatened by COVID-19, KOICA again lent a helping hand,by supplying emergency daily necessities. Thirteen KOICA-supported hospitals in nine developing countries are now playing big roles as COVID-19 response facilities.
[Soundbite] (DOCTOR FROM COVID-19 RESPONSE HOSPITAL IN KENYA) : "I am grateful for KOICA's friendship and partnership which has continued since 2008."
KOICA's public health personnel training program in Ghana and Cambodia, launched five years ago, is making a difference today. Around 80 graduates are at the forefront of the war against COVID-19 as epidemiological investigators.
[Soundbite] LEE MI-KYUNG(PRESIDENT, KOICA) : "Infectious diseases are spreading fast as mutual dependence grows among nations. We are together with developing nations in their efforts to overcome COVID-19."
KOICA's activities in Ethiopia have beenwidely covered by the media, receiving positive reactions from the locals. KOICA plans to fully utilize Korea's vast experience to provide more than just one-time material assistance. It ultimately aims to boost international development and cooperation in the medical field through education and facility expansion in developing nations.
The Korea International Cooperation Agency, better known as KOICA, is being applauded for its developmental efforts across the world since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The agency has been providing various medical and social assistance to developing countries over the past 30 years.
[Pkg]
From Central Asia to the remote corners of Africa... Regardless of region and language, gender or numbers. They all have this to say.
[Soundbite] "Thanks to KOREA. Thanks to KOICA."
This Vietnamese fisherman, who lost his arm in a mine explosion, got a robotic arm three months ago with the help from KOICA. He now dreams of going into the poultry business. When his livelihood was threatened by COVID-19, KOICA again lent a helping hand,by supplying emergency daily necessities. Thirteen KOICA-supported hospitals in nine developing countries are now playing big roles as COVID-19 response facilities.
[Soundbite] (DOCTOR FROM COVID-19 RESPONSE HOSPITAL IN KENYA) : "I am grateful for KOICA's friendship and partnership which has continued since 2008."
KOICA's public health personnel training program in Ghana and Cambodia, launched five years ago, is making a difference today. Around 80 graduates are at the forefront of the war against COVID-19 as epidemiological investigators.
[Soundbite] LEE MI-KYUNG(PRESIDENT, KOICA) : "Infectious diseases are spreading fast as mutual dependence grows among nations. We are together with developing nations in their efforts to overcome COVID-19."
KOICA's activities in Ethiopia have beenwidely covered by the media, receiving positive reactions from the locals. KOICA plans to fully utilize Korea's vast experience to provide more than just one-time material assistance. It ultimately aims to boost international development and cooperation in the medical field through education and facility expansion in developing nations.
- KOICA APPLAUDED WORLDWIDE OVER COVID-19
-
- 입력 2020.06.10 (15:20)
- 수정 2020.06.10 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea International Cooperation Agency, better known as KOICA, is being applauded for its developmental efforts across the world since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The agency has been providing various medical and social assistance to developing countries over the past 30 years.
[Pkg]
From Central Asia to the remote corners of Africa... Regardless of region and language, gender or numbers. They all have this to say.
[Soundbite] "Thanks to KOREA. Thanks to KOICA."
This Vietnamese fisherman, who lost his arm in a mine explosion, got a robotic arm three months ago with the help from KOICA. He now dreams of going into the poultry business. When his livelihood was threatened by COVID-19, KOICA again lent a helping hand,by supplying emergency daily necessities. Thirteen KOICA-supported hospitals in nine developing countries are now playing big roles as COVID-19 response facilities.
[Soundbite] (DOCTOR FROM COVID-19 RESPONSE HOSPITAL IN KENYA) : "I am grateful for KOICA's friendship and partnership which has continued since 2008."
KOICA's public health personnel training program in Ghana and Cambodia, launched five years ago, is making a difference today. Around 80 graduates are at the forefront of the war against COVID-19 as epidemiological investigators.
[Soundbite] LEE MI-KYUNG(PRESIDENT, KOICA) : "Infectious diseases are spreading fast as mutual dependence grows among nations. We are together with developing nations in their efforts to overcome COVID-19."
KOICA's activities in Ethiopia have beenwidely covered by the media, receiving positive reactions from the locals. KOICA plans to fully utilize Korea's vast experience to provide more than just one-time material assistance. It ultimately aims to boost international development and cooperation in the medical field through education and facility expansion in developing nations.
The Korea International Cooperation Agency, better known as KOICA, is being applauded for its developmental efforts across the world since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The agency has been providing various medical and social assistance to developing countries over the past 30 years.
[Pkg]
From Central Asia to the remote corners of Africa... Regardless of region and language, gender or numbers. They all have this to say.
[Soundbite] "Thanks to KOREA. Thanks to KOICA."
This Vietnamese fisherman, who lost his arm in a mine explosion, got a robotic arm three months ago with the help from KOICA. He now dreams of going into the poultry business. When his livelihood was threatened by COVID-19, KOICA again lent a helping hand,by supplying emergency daily necessities. Thirteen KOICA-supported hospitals in nine developing countries are now playing big roles as COVID-19 response facilities.
[Soundbite] (DOCTOR FROM COVID-19 RESPONSE HOSPITAL IN KENYA) : "I am grateful for KOICA's friendship and partnership which has continued since 2008."
KOICA's public health personnel training program in Ghana and Cambodia, launched five years ago, is making a difference today. Around 80 graduates are at the forefront of the war against COVID-19 as epidemiological investigators.
[Soundbite] LEE MI-KYUNG(PRESIDENT, KOICA) : "Infectious diseases are spreading fast as mutual dependence grows among nations. We are together with developing nations in their efforts to overcome COVID-19."
KOICA's activities in Ethiopia have beenwidely covered by the media, receiving positive reactions from the locals. KOICA plans to fully utilize Korea's vast experience to provide more than just one-time material assistance. It ultimately aims to boost international development and cooperation in the medical field through education and facility expansion in developing nations.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-