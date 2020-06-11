GOVT TO IMPROVE CONDITIONS FOR HEALTH WORKERS News Today 입력 2020.06.11 (15:08) 수정 2020.06.11 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday we reported about health workers at a COVID-19 testing station who collapsed because of the hot weather. The government says it will install air conditioners at all testing stations. But we'll still have to see if it does any help.



[Pkg]



​Health workers at this testing station in Seoul have no time to take off their protective suits despite the scorching heat.



[Soundbite] EUN SUNG-HEON(TESTING STATION WORKER) : "After testing patients for two or three hours I sweat profusely and become dehydrated. Sometimes I feel dizzy."



They try to cool down with ice packs, but to no avail.



[Soundbite] OH SEO-YUN(TESTING STATION WORKER) : "I try to use ice packs, but when there are too many samples to handle, I have no time to do that."



After three health workers collapsed at a testing station in Incheon a few days ago, concerns about heat exposure at outdoor testing stations have been on the rise, promoting the government to address the problem belatedly. The government has vowed to provide three billion won for the installation of air conditioners at testing stations nationwide. Working conditions will also be improved. The stations' operating hours will be reduced during the day, and a reservation system will be introduced. In addition to level D protective suits, health workers will be allowed to wear gowns that are less stifling in the hot weather. However, experts are calling for a more fundamental solution. They say the current screening stations were set up temporarily when the COVID-19 outbreak just began, and need to be improved to prepare for a prolonged pandemic.



[Soundbite] KIM WOO-JOO(PROF., KOREA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER) : "Most of the current testing stations are makeshift structures. We need semi-permanent stations where health workers can conduct tests in a pleasant and safe environment when it's hot or cold outside."



The Seoul Metropolitan Government has pledged to supply testing booths to 25 districts so that health workers can conduct tests in air conditioned facilities without having to wear level D protective suits.

