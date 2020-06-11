MORE SEJONGHAKDANG SCHOOLS TO BE OPENED News Today 입력 2020.06.11 (15:16) 수정 2020.06.11 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



Dozens more Sejoghakdang schools will open this year to teach Korean language and culture overseas. The largest-ever number of foreign institutions has applied for designations as Sejonghakdang schools, as the popularity of Korean language and the Korean pop culture boom remain strong in many countries despite the coronavirus pandemic. Here is more.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Do you have any plans? "



Sejonghakdang schools are operating in all corners of the world to help non-native Korean speakers learn the language. Each year, new Sejonghakdangs are designated. This year, due to COVID-19, video interviews were held to select new schools.



[Soundbite] (SEJONGHAKDANG IN VIENTIANE, LAOS) : "Hi, I am a national univesity professor. This is the building of the Korean language department at the National University of Laos."



[Soundbite] (SEJONGHAKDANG IN TBILISI, GEORGIA) : "There was no place to learn Korean in my country. I am really excited to study and gain new experiences at Sejonghakdang."



[Soundbite] "We really want to learn Korean. Let's do it!"



101 institutions in 50 countries submitted applications this year, posting a record high.

In Ethiopia, an applicant brimming with enthusiasm, stayed up all night just for the interview.



[Soundbite] (SEJONGHAKDANG IN ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA) : "It's 4 a.m. (Ah, is it four in the morning?) Here in Ethiopia, power frequently goes out during daytime. It's better to use electricity early in the morning."



34 new Sejonghakdangs in 30 nations were selected this year. The Korean language schools were largely concentrated in the Asian region. But this time, they will expand to European nations, such as Denmark and Sweden.



[Soundbite] YOON MOON-WON(SECRETARY GENERAL, KING SEJONG INSTITUTE FOUNDATION) : "I was doubtful because of the COVID-19 epidemic. But the video interviews drew more enthusiastic responses than on-site ones."



The King Sejong Institute Foundation, the operator of Sejonghakdang schools, is offering online classes for the first time for students who cannot attend in-person courses due to the epidemic.



[Soundbite] (AMERICAN STUDENT) : "I recently watched Bong Joon-ho's movie "parasite." I found it more enjoyable, since I could understand Korean."



[Soundbite] PARK YANG-WOO(MINISTER OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM) : "Ah, did you? If you understood the movie, you are already very good at Korean. You must have studied hard."



The government plans to meet the rising demand to learn Korean language by expanding long distance classes and offering them in many more different languages.

