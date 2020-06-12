N. KOREA ISSUES WARNING STATEMENT TOWARDS U.S. News Today 입력 2020.06.12 (15:04) 수정 2020.06.12 (17:32)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement vowing to beef up military strength to deter America's military threat. The statement blasted Washington for having done little since the historic Singapore Summit two years ago.



[Pkg]



North Korea's Foreign Affairs Minister Ri Son-gwon says Pyongyang's strategic goal is to beef up capabilities to deter America's long-term military threat. Marking the second anniversary of the historic Singapore Summit, the regime issued a statement via the Korean Central News Agency: Pyongyang's message to Washington is clear. Ri pointed out, after two years, hope for an improvement in Pyongyang-Washington ties has turned into despair while optimism about peace on the Peninsula has disappeared amid a pessimistic nightmare. Targeting U.S. President Donald Trump, who is poised to run for a second term, Pyongyang vowed to never again give anything to the American leader just to help him amplify his accomplishments for nothing in return. It also expresses discontent over progress made since the Singapore Summit two years ago. Pyongyang emphasized, it carried out quite a few bold decisions, such as the complete scrapping of its nuclear test site in Punggyeri, returning U.S. soldiers' remains, as well as suspending nuclear tests and inter-continental ballistic missile launches. It blames Washington for failing to walk the walk and only trying to intensify the geopolitical situation, making the Korean Peninsula a place where the ghost of a nuclear war resides. In other words, through the statement the regime expressed frustration over America's failure to implement its promises. Meanwhile, the Rodong Sinmun, which blasted Seoul for anti-Pyongyang leaflets, refrained from criticism in its Friday edition. Pundits say the North's suspension of inter-Korean communication channels was eventually intended to step up pressure on Washington.

