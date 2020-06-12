S. KOREA TO CRACKDOWN ANTI-PYONGYANG CAMPAIGNS News Today 입력 2020.06.12 (15:05) 수정 2020.06.12 (17:32)

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul has expressed regret over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets flown over the inter-Korean border by civic groups and promised to intensify crackdowns on them. The South Korean government also reiterated its commitment to the implementation of inter-Korean agreements.



[Pkg]



​Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday convened a National Security Council meeting. The nation's top office announced its stance on anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown to North Korea by South Korean civic groups. Cheong Wa Dae called such actions regrettable, and vowed to step up crackdowns and intensify punishment. Cheong Wa Dae made it clear that sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets to the North is in violation of the existing Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act as well as the Public Waters Reclamation Law and the Aviation Safety Act.



[Soundbite] KIM YOU-GEUN(NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL) : "Violators of the relevant laws will face strict punishment. Private groups must abide by domestic laws."



The presidential office stressed that the two Koreas had previously agreed to halt anti-North Korea leaflets, and that the North stopped flying its own propaganda leaflets to the South after the Panmunjom Declaration was signed in 2018. Cheong Wa Dae has also reiterated its unwavering commitment to the existing inter-Korean agreements.



[Soundbite] KIM YOU-GEUN(NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL) : "We will continue to abide by all inter-Korean agreements to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula and prevent any accidental military clashes."



Pundits say Cheong Wa Dae's statement underscores its commitment to promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula in response to concerns about possible clashes between the two Koreas. So far the issue of anti-Pyongyang leaflets has been handled by the Ministry of Unification. However, Cheong Wa Dae decided to intervene because of Pyongyang's recent criticism and the civic groups' preparations to fly more leaflets to the North ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

