LIMITATIONS OF ELECTRONIC VISITOR LOGS News Today 입력 2020.06.12 (15:09) 수정 2020.06.12 (17:32)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Electronic visitor logs have become mandatory at entertainment and other facilities since Wednesday for an easier process in epidemiological surveys regarding COVID-19. The purpose is well understood but store owners as well as customers including the elderly who are not technology savvy are struggling with the latest measure. Insufficient preparation is also an issue as some establishments required to use the new electronic system have not been notified by local authorities.



[Pkg]



​KBS accompanied a man in his 70s on a visit to a singing room in Seoul.



[Soundbite] "Welcome."



The QR code system is explained to him step by step, but there are many stages to the process and it's complicated.



[Soundbite] "You'll see a window pop up reading "Information privacy principles" Click consent."



The store owner who is in his 60s is having a hard time as well.



[Soundbite] "(Can you help me access the QR code?) I need to find what's called "my drawer" but I don't see it."



In the end the customer was not able to download a QR code. He made it only after we provided some assistance.



[Soundbite] "Place the phone close like this. (Does it need to fit in the square?) Yes exactly. Now you see it right? Then it's done."



[Soundbite] YOO JEONG-YEOL(CUSTOMER) : "It's quite complicated. But I want to use the singing room, so I must do what's required for quarantine."



Many agree on the need for the electronic registration, and took part in the trial period. But even after 10 days, most find it difficult to use the system.



[Soundbite] AN JONG-SEOK(KARAOKE OWNER) : "Clearly we need the system. However it takes 2-3 minutes for a QR code to be issued. This adds up to 20-30 minutes for 10 customers."



The government designated eight type of facilities as places that must introduce the system. But some owners have not even been notified by local authorities.



[Soundbite] (ZUMBA DANCE FACILITY(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We didn't receive any official letter so we are trying to double check. I heard about the QR code system from another person."



Local authorities understand the system cannot be familiarized overnight.



[Soundbite] (YEONGDEUNGPO-GU DISTRICT OFFICE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Official papers arrived just yesterday. The system can't take root in just one day."



Around 80-thousand establishments nationwide are required to adopt the QR code-based log system. But only 25-thousand have implemented it. Complementary measures such as improving access to QR codes are urgently needed,to ensure the system swiftly take root and serve its intended purpose.

LIMITATIONS OF ELECTRONIC VISITOR LOGS

입력 2020.06.12 (15:09) 수정 2020.06.12 (17:32) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Electronic visitor logs have become mandatory at entertainment and other facilities since Wednesday for an easier process in epidemiological surveys regarding COVID-19. The purpose is well understood but store owners as well as customers including the elderly who are not technology savvy are struggling with the latest measure. Insufficient preparation is also an issue as some establishments required to use the new electronic system have not been notified by local authorities.



[Pkg]



​KBS accompanied a man in his 70s on a visit to a singing room in Seoul.



[Soundbite] "Welcome."



The QR code system is explained to him step by step, but there are many stages to the process and it's complicated.



[Soundbite] "You'll see a window pop up reading "Information privacy principles" Click consent."



The store owner who is in his 60s is having a hard time as well.



[Soundbite] "(Can you help me access the QR code?) I need to find what's called "my drawer" but I don't see it."



In the end the customer was not able to download a QR code. He made it only after we provided some assistance.



[Soundbite] "Place the phone close like this. (Does it need to fit in the square?) Yes exactly. Now you see it right? Then it's done."



[Soundbite] YOO JEONG-YEOL(CUSTOMER) : "It's quite complicated. But I want to use the singing room, so I must do what's required for quarantine."



Many agree on the need for the electronic registration, and took part in the trial period. But even after 10 days, most find it difficult to use the system.



[Soundbite] AN JONG-SEOK(KARAOKE OWNER) : "Clearly we need the system. However it takes 2-3 minutes for a QR code to be issued. This adds up to 20-30 minutes for 10 customers."



The government designated eight type of facilities as places that must introduce the system. But some owners have not even been notified by local authorities.



[Soundbite] (ZUMBA DANCE FACILITY(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We didn't receive any official letter so we are trying to double check. I heard about the QR code system from another person."



Local authorities understand the system cannot be familiarized overnight.



[Soundbite] (YEONGDEUNGPO-GU DISTRICT OFFICE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Official papers arrived just yesterday. The system can't take root in just one day."



Around 80-thousand establishments nationwide are required to adopt the QR code-based log system. But only 25-thousand have implemented it. Complementary measures such as improving access to QR codes are urgently needed,to ensure the system swiftly take root and serve its intended purpose.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보