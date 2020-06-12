CHANGED WEDDING CELEBRATIONS AMID VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.06.12 (15:12) 수정 2020.06.12 (17:32)

[Anchor Lead]



Newlyweds-to-be are probably facing the greatest difficulty in starting a new life together. They can't invite guests out of infection concerns but what would weddings be without guests to congratulate their new beginnings? It's become a new normal to wear masks at weddings nowadays but distancing is still hard to do. Here's a look at how COVID-19 has changed the way Koreans say I do.



[Pkg]



​This groom-to-be had to quickly change his wedding venue ahead of the ceremony slated for the end of this month. He was told that his reservation may be cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.



[Soundbite] JEONG SEONG-JEON(DUE TO MARRY IN LATE JUNE) : "It was harder to delay the wedding because we didn't know when the crisis would end. So we decided to just change the venue."



The possibility of an infection remains a constant concern. Overseas honeymoon is out of the question.



[Soundbite] JEONG SEONG-JEON(DUE TO MARRY IN LATE JUNE) : "Our honeymoon will be to the East Sea. We'll get to make the same honeymoon memories as our parents' generation."



Wedding halls have implemented varying protocols. This wedding hall does not admit anyone not wearing a mask.



[Soundbite] "Your temperature is 36.4℃. It's normal."



Temperature check and hand disinfection are a must. But distancing between the wedding guests is their primary concern.



[Soundbite] CHOI MYEONG-GYU(63 CONVENTION CENTER WEDDING) : "This table used to seat 10 people, but now only six to eight people are allowed per table."



But distancing is easier said than done at weddings where relatives and friends tend to catch up and eat meals together. Disease control authorities inspected 64 wedding venues to find that only 21 places had arranged tables more than one meter apart. Just eight places followed the diagonal seating rule. The wedding venues did cover the minimum, following regulations like requiring face masks, keeping of guestbooks, and providing hand sanitizers. The distancing guidelines state that an event organizer must adjust the number of guests based on the size of the venue to prevent crowding. The pandemic is making it increasingly difficult for newlyweds to plan the happiest day of their lives.

