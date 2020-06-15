기사 본문 영역

U.S. AMBASSADOR SUPPORTS ANTI-RACISM MOVEMENT
입력 2020.06.15 (15:08)
[Anchor Lead]

U.S. Ambassador to Korea Harry B. Harris publicly supported with anti-racism protesters in America. A "Black Lives Matter" banner was hung outside the U.S. Embassy building in central Seoul to demonstrate the embassy's support for peaceful protests.

[Pkg]

​A black banner is displayed on the exterior of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. 'Black Lives Matter.' An iconic anti-racism phrase shouted out all across America. The Embassy posted on its social media that "it stands in solidarity with fellow Americans protesting peacefully" and the banner shows "it supports the fight against racial injustice and police brutality." Harris shared his thoughts via twitter. He quoted from the eulogy for civil rights activist Martin Luther King Junior and emphasized "from diversity we gain our strength." The U.S.Embassy in Seoul is reportedly the first among American embassies and legations overseas to stand in support of the anti-racism protests.

[Soundbite] KIM MIN-SEON(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I was surprised that an embassy publicly displayed such a banner. Discrimination could happen to anyone, anywhere."

Various foreign media outlets covered Ambassador Harris's remarks. Former and incumbent Defense Secretaries and even the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke up against the way President Donald Trump responded to the protests and questioned his leadership.

[Soundbite] PROF. AHN BYONG-JIN(KYUNG HEE UNIVERSITY) : "As a public official, he wanted to express his devotion to American values, instead of an individual, and speak out about American values, diversity, and civil freedom."

The ambassador is one among many in Trump's circle who showed visible frustration with the current U.S. administration regarding the issue.
