YONGNEUP RISES AS NEW TOURIST HOTSPOT News Today 입력 2020.06.15 (15:15) 수정 2020.06.15 (19:35)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Yongneup, or Dragon Swamp, the first wetland in Korea recognized by the Ramsar Convention, is located in Daeamsan Mountain, which stands between Inje and Yanggu in Gangwon-do Province. An increasing number of Koreans looking for some relief from the COVID-19 pandemic are visiting the globally-recognized high moor.



[Pkg]



​At 1,200 meters above sea level, a vast green expanse stretches at the summit of Daeamsan Mountain. This is Yongneup, a swamp that never dries up. Round-leaved sundews wait for prey in silence. Plants that live only in wetlands are spotted all over the swamp. Visitors marvel in awe.



[Soundbite] JEONG IN-YEONG(VISITOR) : "I've never seen a high moor in Korea. Now that I've seen it in person, I can feel the vitality of nature."



What makes Yongneup so special can be found in the ground. The region's cool and humid climate led to the accumulation of partially decayed plants and eventual formation of thick layers of peat. The swamp contains the 4,500-year botanical history of the Korean Peninsula. This is why Yongneup is called the living natural history museum.



[Soundbite] KOH HYO-JIN(WONJU REGIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AGENCY) : "The peat layers range from 1m to 1.8m in thickness. Even pine pollen was discovered intact at the bottom."



Visitors are allowed access to Yongneup for only five months in a year to preserve the area. The globally renowned swamp is expected to provide a spectacular sight as a variety of endangered wildflowers are to blossom in mid-July.

YONGNEUP RISES AS NEW TOURIST HOTSPOT

입력 2020.06.15 (15:15) 수정 2020.06.15 (19:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Yongneup, or Dragon Swamp, the first wetland in Korea recognized by the Ramsar Convention, is located in Daeamsan Mountain, which stands between Inje and Yanggu in Gangwon-do Province. An increasing number of Koreans looking for some relief from the COVID-19 pandemic are visiting the globally-recognized high moor.



[Pkg]



​At 1,200 meters above sea level, a vast green expanse stretches at the summit of Daeamsan Mountain. This is Yongneup, a swamp that never dries up. Round-leaved sundews wait for prey in silence. Plants that live only in wetlands are spotted all over the swamp. Visitors marvel in awe.



[Soundbite] JEONG IN-YEONG(VISITOR) : "I've never seen a high moor in Korea. Now that I've seen it in person, I can feel the vitality of nature."



What makes Yongneup so special can be found in the ground. The region's cool and humid climate led to the accumulation of partially decayed plants and eventual formation of thick layers of peat. The swamp contains the 4,500-year botanical history of the Korean Peninsula. This is why Yongneup is called the living natural history museum.



[Soundbite] KOH HYO-JIN(WONJU REGIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AGENCY) : "The peat layers range from 1m to 1.8m in thickness. Even pine pollen was discovered intact at the bottom."



Visitors are allowed access to Yongneup for only five months in a year to preserve the area. The globally renowned swamp is expected to provide a spectacular sight as a variety of endangered wildflowers are to blossom in mid-July.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보