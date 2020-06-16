기사 본문 영역

ACTIVITIES RESUME NEAR N. KOREA-CHINA BORDER
입력 2020.06.16 (15:14) 수정 2020.06.16 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

In late January, North Korea closed down its borders and completely suspended the exchanges of human and material resources with China, in order to block the inflow of the coronavirus into the country. Five months later, there are signs that Pyongyang has partially reopened its borders to resume trade with China.

[Pkg]

​A repair worker leaves an iron bridge over the Yalu River. Large cargo trucks soon appear from the Chinese customs checkpoint. The trucks enter the bridge one after another. Among them is a truck loaded with tires.

[Soundbite] (YALU RIVER BRIDGE SECURITY GUARD) : "Today we have the largest number of trucks since the coronavirus outbreak began. As soon as they return to Dandong, truck drivers are immediately isolated at a Wulongbei hotel."

After driving for about 40 minutes, the some 30 trucks stop at the North Korean border to undergo sterilization procedures against coronavirus infections. North Korean quarantine workers spray disinfectants on to the vehicles.

[Soundbite] (YALU RIVER BRIDGE SECURITY GUARD) : "They have to go to the customs yard at the end of the bridge. But they are banned from entry and even disembarking from their vehicles, which is why they have to wear adult diapers."

It is known that freight trains recently operated between the two countries.

[Soundbite] (DANDONG MERCHANT) : "Freight is carried from the train station. Cargo trains pass once in a while. No one knows exactly when trains will come."

Trade has sharply increased between North Korea and China, as the Chinese border city of Dandong seems to have flattened the coronavirus curve with the last infection reported two months ago. According to analysts, however, an underlying reason is that North Korea's economic difficulties are getting worse due to border closures.

[Soundbite] (SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH NORTH KOREAN AFFAIRS) : "There is a shortage in supply, of course. With borders closed, nothing can be traded and obtained. No one supplies daily necessities."

North Korea and China appear to be moving to reopen their borders and resume exchanges to counter the economic blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
