NEW FINDINGS ON COVID-19 MEDICATION News Today 입력 2020.06.16 (15:16) 수정 2020.06.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean researchers have found that an osteoporosis medication can be effective in curbing coronavirus infections. The Gyeonggi-do Bio Center and the Korea National Institute of Health are jointly seeking a patent for the use of Raloxifene in treating COVID-19 patients.



[Pkg]



​Raloxifene is found to be effective in suppressing coronavirus activities at cell level. The osteoporosis medication can hinder the virus from spreading to other cells inside the human body. The Gyeonggi Bio Center and the Korea National Institute of Health made the discovery by testing some 3,000 medications available on the market.



[Soundbite] JEONG GWI-WAN(GYEONGGI BIO CENTER) : "The development period can be significantly shortened, as medicines that are already approved are tested. This method is frequently used in studying new infectious diseases."



The researchers explained, Raloxifene is also effective in treating other serious respiratory conditions like SARS and MERS. The discovery was made when scientists that have been working to develop a cure for MERS since 2015, focused on finding a substance effective in curbing various types of coronavirus. A joint consultative body was set up by the Gyeonggi-do provincial government, the Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center, Ajou University Medical Center and Korea University Ansan Medical Center. They're making preparations to conduct clinical trial. The team plans to submit a clinical trial proposal to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in August.



[Soundbite] KIM PAN-SU(DIRECTOR, GYEONGGI BIO CENTER) : "We are working to prepare a clinical trial plan and submit an application to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in August."]



The provincial bio center and the NIH will jointly apply for a patent on the use of the osteoporosis medication in treating COVID-19. They will also transfer the technology to healthcare businesses in Gyeonggi-do Province.

